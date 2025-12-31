Gisele Bündchen Shares Rare Photos of Baby With Husband Joaquim Valente as She Gushes Over 'Becoming a Mother Again'

Article continues below advertisement

Gisele Bündchen gave fans an intimate glimpse inside family life just in time for the new year. The model, 45, was all smiles alongside her 9-month-old child in a series of photos posted to Instagram on Wednesday, December 31. The infant — whose face was blurred — also rested in his father Joaquim Valente’s arms. His name remains undisclosed.

View this post on Instagram Source: @gisele/Instagram Gisele Bündchen spent the holidays with family.

In one snapshot, Bündchen caressed the child while seated on a sofa chair, with her dog resting at her feet. Another photo showed her other kids, Benjamin, 16, and Vivian, 13, from her previous marriage to Tom Brady, playing with the baby. The photo dump concluded with a scenic snapshot of the jiu jitsu instructor raising his kid in the air as they swam in the ocean. “As 2025 comes to an end, my heart is full. This year brought deep lessons and profound growth. Becoming a mother again reshaped everything — my time, my priorities, my heart,” Bündchen wrote. “I’m grateful for these sacred moments that changed me in ways words can’t fully hold. Thank you, 2025. I step into this new year with gratitude, love, and trust for what’s next. ❤️🙏🏼✨.”

Inside Gisele Bündchen's Relationship With Joaquim Valente

Source: @gisele/Instagram Gisele Bündchen recently married Joaquim Valente.

The couple secretly married earlier this month, 10 months after the supermodel gave birth to their child. “He is thrilled they finally tied the knot after having a kid together,” a source said of the fitness coach, 38.

Source: @gisele/Instagram Gisele Bündchen shares a son with Joaquim Valente.

The stars began dating in June 2023 after meeting through their shared love of jiu jitsu. They started off as friends, and rumors circulated for months before their relationship was confirmed. "Gisele adores and trusts [Joaquim] and has been spending a lot of time with him, but I don't think it's a traditional dating scenario," an insider said at the time. "They have a deep personal relationship, and he is a teacher to her and the kids. Whether or not it will ever become more than that rests on the table."

Gisele Bündchen Was Previously Married to Tom Brady

Source: @gisele/Instagram Gisele Bündchen was married to Tom Brady for 13 years.

Prior to Valente, the 45-year-old was married to Brady for 13 years. They split in October 2022 and currently share custody of their children. “With much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce,” Bündchen wrote on her Instagram Story at the time. “My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart. We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve.”

Source: @gisele/Instagram Gisele Bündchen met Joaquim Valente through jiu jitsu.