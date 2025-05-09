Gisele Bündchen Makes Rare Outing With New Baby as His Name Is Revealed: Photos
Gisele Bündchen just stepped out with her new baby for the first time!
The supermodel was spotted taking a walk along a Florida beach on Thursday, May 8, carrying her little one in a baby carrier while her German shepherd, Alfie, trotted beside them. The baby, whom she shares with jiu-jitsu trainer boyfriend Joaquim Valente, has adorable blonde hair — just like the matriarch.
Even though she gave birth only three months ago, Bündchen looked effortlessly fit and relaxed.
She kept it casual in a white tee, pale gray leggings and comfy white HOKA sneakers. Her blonde hair was pulled into a high ponytail under a white baseball cap, and she rocked earbuds during the stroll.
Insiders close to Bündchen said she’s already picked out a first name for her son — and it’s one “close to her heart.”
The little guy might be named Van, in honor of Gisele’s late mother, Vânia Nonnenmacher, who passed away in January at age 75. Other name options could include Valdir, after her dad, or Pat, a masculine spin on her twin sister Patricia’s name.
One name that was previously confirmed is that his middle name is River.
Additionally, it looks like there’s more excitement on the horizon as Bündchen is allegedly planning her wedding to Valente.
“It will definitely be a great party on the beach, with an open bar and dancing until dawn,” a source told Life & Style. “Friends say Gisele and Joaquim want traditional Brazilian touches, like pinning money to her wedding dress and late night pastries. Being with someone from their own country makes everything so much easier because they think the same way about many things thanks to their shared background.”
“Gisele’s a happy bride-to-be, savoring this time with Joaquim,” the source shared. “He’s telling her to plan whatever her heart desires; pals say Joaquim’s content if she is.”
And though many of her friends thought she'd never say “I do” again, “Joaquim changed everything!”
The mother-of-three reportedly wants to have “something bigger in her home country” as compared to her 2009 wedding to Tom Brady.
“This is finally her chance,” the insider shared, adding that Ben and Vivian, her kids, whom she shares with Brady, will “be involved as much as possible.”
As for her athlete ex? Whether Brady scores an invite is still up in the air.
“This wedding and marriage will no doubt be difficult for him, but he was preoccupied with football for a lot of the time he and Gisele were together,” said the insider. “She sacrificed so much for him and his NFL career.”