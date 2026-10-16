Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley Engaged After a Year of Dating: See the Actress' Huge Diamond Ring

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Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley are reportedly engaged! The exciting news was revealed in a Friday, October 16, report a few days after the actress subtly showed off her enormous diamond ring on social media. In an October 12 upload, the brunette beauty, 61, wore nothing but a white robe and the bauble as she prepared to start shooting for The Burbs — though she made no mention of the ring in the caption.

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The Actress Debuted Her Ring on Instagram

Source: @elizabethhurley1/instagram The actress showed off her ring in an October 12 post.

The singer, 65, hinted at the engagement as well in a Thursday, October 15, post of his own, adding at the end of his caption, "kinda has a ring 💍 to it." The model's son, Damian Hurley, reacted to Billy's upload by commenting a celebration emoji. It's unclear when the country star popped the question.

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Inside Their Relationship

Source: mega The stars first met while filming 'Christmas in Paradise' in 2022.

The couple first met in 2022 while shooting Christmas in Paradise together, but they reconnected a few years later. "We did very few scenes together but the couple times we were in the same scene there was a chemistry there," the musician recalled in a 2025 interview. "We just laughed, and it was at a time I wasn’t laughing a lot." "The oddest part was first, how much we laughed," he noted. "Second, I figured we were so different, but in some very strange way, we had way more in common than we had different."

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Source: mega The actress texted Billy Ray Cyrus amid his divorce.

The Gossip Girl alum reached out to Billy after hearing about his drama-filled split from ex-wife Firerose. The "Achy Breaky Heart" crooner said she texted him, "Hey, it looks like life might be a little bit tough and just wanted you to know I’m in your corner; you’ve got a friend in your corner." "So, I text back, I go, ‘Who is this?’ And it’s like, ‘Elizabeth Hurley.’ Of all the people to reach out to me in that second that maybe I needed most… this friend who made me laugh," he raved.

Source: @elizabethhurley1/instagram The couple split their time between Tennessee and the U.K.