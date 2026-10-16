Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley Engaged After a Year of Dating: See the Actress' Huge Diamond Ring
Oct. 16 2026, Updated 6:21 p.m. ET
Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley are reportedly engaged!
The exciting news was revealed in a Friday, October 16, report a few days after the actress subtly showed off her enormous diamond ring on social media.
In an October 12 upload, the brunette beauty, 61, wore nothing but a white robe and the bauble as she prepared to start shooting for The Burbs — though she made no mention of the ring in the caption.
The Actress Debuted Her Ring on Instagram
The singer, 65, hinted at the engagement as well in a Thursday, October 15, post of his own, adding at the end of his caption, "kinda has a ring 💍 to it."
The model's son, Damian Hurley, reacted to Billy's upload by commenting a celebration emoji.
It's unclear when the country star popped the question.
Inside Their Relationship
The couple first met in 2022 while shooting Christmas in Paradise together, but they reconnected a few years later.
"We did very few scenes together but the couple times we were in the same scene there was a chemistry there," the musician recalled in a 2025 interview. "We just laughed, and it was at a time I wasn’t laughing a lot."
"The oddest part was first, how much we laughed," he noted. "Second, I figured we were so different, but in some very strange way, we had way more in common than we had different."
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The Gossip Girl alum reached out to Billy after hearing about his drama-filled split from ex-wife Firerose.
The "Achy Breaky Heart" crooner said she texted him, "Hey, it looks like life might be a little bit tough and just wanted you to know I’m in your corner; you’ve got a friend in your corner."
"So, I text back, I go, ‘Who is this?’ And it’s like, ‘Elizabeth Hurley.’ Of all the people to reach out to me in that second that maybe I needed most… this friend who made me laugh," he raved.
Things have been smooth sailing ever since, with the pair debuting their romance publicly on Easter in 2025.
"We’re very happy together," the mom-of-one spilled in a July interview.
"We're really enjoying trying to get this balance between America and the U.K.," she explained. "He's always been based in America — Tennessee, for the last 35 years or something."
"But the good thing is that he's very country where he is in Tennessee," added Elizabeth. "I’m very country where I am. And that's a really important thing in our relationship that neither of us want to be out and about."