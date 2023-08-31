Billy Ray Cyrus and Fiancée Firerose Are 'Like Peanut Butter and Jelly' Despite Their Wide Age Gap, Says 'Hannah Montana' Actor
For Billy Ray Cyrus and fiancée Firerose, age is just a number.
The pair appeared on the Thursday, August 31, episode of Good Morning America, and aside from performing their duet, they gushed over their unexpected romance.
"It has been a beautiful whirlwind," Firerose admitted. "I'm just so grateful that I get to live my dreams every day with the love of my life."
The two connected over music during the pandemic, though things took a romantic turn in 2022 after he split from wife of over two decades, Tish Cyrus.
Firerose said she was "just the best friend I could possibly be, supporting him" during his breakup.
"She’s the real deal. When we began sharing the music, it evolved more into, as musical soulmates, to soulmates, happy, pure love that to me, I didn’t know could exist," he said. "Again, we’re musicians, first and foremost, both of us. And we found this harmony, and this rhythm, this melody to life."
Many scoffed at their age gap, as the dad-of-six is 62 while she's believed to be in her early 30s — but the country superstar insisted it isn't a factor.
"We're kind of like peanut butter and jelly," he insisted. "I'm a left-handed, singer-songwriter from Flatwoods, Ky., and she's a trained orchestral musician."
The pair's interview comes shortly after they made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 16th ACM Honors in Nashville, Tenn., on August 23.
Oddly enough, Tish, 56, wed beau Dominic Purcell, 53, less than a week earlier.
The nuptials hinted at a divide between the Cyrus brood, as though the bride's three eldest kids, Miley, Brandi and Trace, attended the shindig, Braison and Noah Cyrus did not.
Instead, Noah and Braison appeared to shade the matriarch by posing together while the former wore a shirt with Billy Ray's face on it.