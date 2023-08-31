Billy Ray Cyrus and Fiancée Firerose Are 'Like Peanut Butter and Jelly' Despite Their Wide Age Gap, Says 'Hannah Montana' Actor

"It has been a beautiful whirlwind," Firerose admitted. "I'm just so grateful that I get to live my dreams every day with the love of my life."

The two connected over music during the pandemic, though things took a romantic turn in 2022 after he split from wife of over two decades, Tish Cyrus.

Firerose said she was "just the best friend I could possibly be, supporting him" during his breakup.