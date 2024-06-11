Shocking Split: Billy Ray Cyrus Files for Divorce From Much Younger Wife Firerose After 7 Months of Marriage
Billy Ray Cyrus has another "Achy Breaky Heart."
According to a news outlet, the singer, 62, secretly filed for divorce from his much younger wife, 37-year-old Firerose, in late May. The pair tied the knot in October 2023.
According to court documents, Cyrus cited "inappropriate marital conduct" as the reason for divorce, which is why he's seeking an "annulment on the grounds of fraud."
The May-December couple first met more than a decade ago on the set of Hannah Montana, but things became romantic sometime after he split from ex-wife Tish Cyrus, 57, in 2022.
The break-up seems to be a sudden decision, as this past April, Firerose shared photos from their wedding on Instagram to mark their six-month anniversary.
"6 months ago I married this man. 🤍 Life isn’t always easy… but it sure helps when your husband’s also your best friend," she gushed. "Thank you Lord!"
Though Firerose hasn't deleted photos of Cyrus from her Instagram page, they currently do not follow each other on the social media platform.
It's interesting timing, as the dad-of-six recently penned a sweet message to daughter Miley Cyrus, 31, despite their estrangement.
"One of my best memories ever: @cma Fest, back when it was Fan Fair," he captioned a throwback photo of the pair together. "That's @mileycyrus and me, surrounded by thousands of incredible fans at the fairgrounds."
"The next day, someone handed me this picture, and I wrote that poem right then on the bus," he continued. "I’m incredibly proud of her. She's a survivor and a true artist."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Though the couple raised eyebrows due to their age gap, Billy previously insisted they were great together.
"We're kind of like peanut butter and jelly," he shared in an interview. "I'm a left-handed, singer-songwriter from Flatwoods, Ky., and she's a trained orchestral musician.
"She’s the real deal. When we began sharing the music, it evolved more into, as musical soulmates, to soulmates, happy, pure love that to me, I didn’t know could exist," Billy explained of how their friendship turned into something romantic. "Again, we’re musicians, first and foremost, both of us. And we found this harmony, and this rhythm, this melody to life."
This is Billy's third divorce, as he was first married to Cindy Smith from 1986 until 1991.
Billy and Tish have a long, complicated history after they got hitched in 1993, as in 2010, he filed for divorce but called it off the following year upon a reconciliation.
The couple hit another rough patch in 2013, prompting Tish to file for divorce — but once again, they decided to get back together.
Tish filed for divorce a second time in 2022 and revealed they had already been separated for two years. She married actor Dominic Purcell, 54, in 2023.