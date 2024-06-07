'A True Artist': Billy Ray Cyrus Gushes He Is 'Incredibly Proud' of Daughter Miley Amid Feud

According to a separate source, the country singer has tried to reach out to the "Party in the USA" artist "many times" — particularly to congratulate her on her Grammy win earlier this year.

However, Miley and the other Cyrus kids — Trace, 34, Brandi, 38, Braison, 29, Noah, 24 — have "chosen sides" in the divorce and Miley is "very close with her mom and is standing by her."

The source added that their pals have been hoping that the estrangement won't last forever.

