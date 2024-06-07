'A True Artist': Billy Ray Cyrus Gushes He Is 'Incredibly Proud' of Daughter Miley Amid Feud
Billy Ray Cyrus, 62, is taking a trip down memory lane.
The "Achey Breaky Heart" singer took to Instagram on Friday, June 7, to share a sweet throwback photo of himself holding daughter Miley Cyrus, 31, when she was a baby.
"One of my best memories ever: @cma Fest, back when it was Fan Fair," he captioned the adorable father-daughter snapshot that sat above a handwritten message on two pieces of paper. "That's @mileycyrus and me, surrounded by thousands of incredible fans at the fairgrounds."
"The next day, someone handed me this picture, and I wrote that poem right then on the bus," he continued. "I’m incredibly proud of her. She's a survivor and a true artist."
Billy Ray gushed that the "Wrecking Ball" singer learned from a young age how to "love and appreciate" her supporters.
"We both cherish the connection we have with our fans and are grateful for every single one of you!" he added. "Hope you all have a great Friday! Now rock the country!!!"
This comes amid rumors that Miley has distanced herself from Billy Ray since his split from her mother, Tish.
"The divorce between her parents have put a strain on her relationship with her dad and it's been hard to connect with him in the last year," an insider dished back in 2022.
According to a separate source, the country singer has tried to reach out to the "Party in the USA" artist "many times" — particularly to congratulate her on her Grammy win earlier this year.
However, Miley and the other Cyrus kids — Trace, 34, Brandi, 38, Braison, 29, Noah, 24 — have "chosen sides" in the divorce and Miley is "very close with her mom and is standing by her."
The source added that their pals have been hoping that the estrangement won't last forever.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"The family dynamics haven’t been the same since the divorce, and now that Tish and Billy Ray are with other people, there’s even more division among them all," the source continued. "Miley hasn’t gotten over the disrespect she feels Billy Ray showed Tish and the family."