Billy Ray Cyrus Has 'No Idea How Much He's Hurting' His Family by 'Refusing to Get Help': He's 'Going to Keep Spiraling'
Billy Ray Cyrus isn't putting in effort to fix his family's achy breaky hearts.
The country crooner's son Trace recently released a public cry for help after his father's "train wreck" performance at Donald Trump's Liberty Ball on Inauguration Day last month — but Billy Ray reportedly hasn't budged.
"Billy Ray seems to have no idea how much he's hurting everyone by refusing to get help, or how he’s hurting himself," a source spilled to a news publication regarding the dad-of-six's apparent downward spiral.
The insider claimed Billy Ray's most famous daughter Miley Cyrus finds it "upsetting" to see her dad struggling in the spotlight — despite being estranged from her Hannah Montana costar for years.
"Billy Ray’s just going to keep spiraling unless he finally sees the light — and the hope is that will happen sooner rather than later," the confidante concluded.
The "Butterfly Fly Away" singer first sparked concerns upon having an onstage meltdown during his performance at Trump's inauguration.
In an attempt to engage with the crowd, Billy Ray said: "If you encourage me, I’ll keep going. They told me to kill as much time as possible."
However, the sound from his guitar quickly cut out, prompting him to panic.
"Is my guitar still on? I think they cut me off. I don't hear my guitar anymore," he revealed before scolding crew members backstage. "Is anyone awake? I don't hear it. Do y'all hear it? Is anyone back there? Can somebody turn my guitar back on? We're going to sing a bit more."
"Y'all want me to sing more or you just want me to get the h--- off the stage? I don't give a d---," he angrily declared.
After social media users labeled his performance a "disaster," his son Trace issued a lengthy statement to Instagram, where he admitted Billy Ray is a man he "barely recognizes now."
"You’re not healthy Dad & everyone is noticing it," the 35-year-old pointed out.
"As I write this with tears in my eyes I hope you realize this message only comes from a place of love and also fear that the world may lose you far too soon. I love you Dad," Miley's older brother stated. "We haven’t talked in a while but I’m over a year and half clean from alcohol. Guess what? I feel amazing."
Trace continued: "I don’t know what you’re struggling with exactly but I think I have a pretty good idea & I’d love to help you if you would open up and receive the help. You know how to reach me. Till that day comes I will continue to pray for you."
In response, Billy Ray allegedly "threatened legal action," a move Trace called a "disgrace."
"You should be ashamed of yourself. I will always love you but I no longer respect you as a man," Trace expressed. "Everyone close to you is terrified to tell you how they really feel. I’m not. Get help."
In Touch spoke to a source about Billy Ray "hurting" his family.