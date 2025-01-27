Billy Ray Cyrus Says He's 'Praying for My Family' Following Son Trace's Concerned Letter About His Father's Health
Billy Ray Cyrus spoke out for the first time amid his family's very public feud.
“Sunday callin. Giving thanks for the California Rain,” the 63-year-old singer wrote in the description, referring to the weather amid the L.A. wildfires, alongside a video of his 2009 "Somebody Said a Prayer" music video, which features his son Trace Cyrus, who recently begged for his father to get "help."
“Praying for the brokenhearted and their pain. Praying for my family. For my children … sons and daughters…and their mother,” the patriarch continued, referring to his children — Trace, 35, Brandi Cyrus, 37, Chris Cody Cyrus, 32, Miley Cyrus, 32, Braison Cyrus, 30, and Noah Cyrus, 25 — as well as his ex-wife Tish Cyrus, 57.
“Let this moment be the start of healing for us all. ‘The past does not equal the future.’ Amen,” he concluded.
As OK! previously reported, the Hannah Montana alum made headlines for an "embarrassing" performance at President Donald Trump's post-inauguration Liberty Ball in late January.
Trace then shared a lengthy message to his father to seek help.
"Since my earliest memories all I can remember is being obsessed with you and thinking you were the coolest person ever," Trace wrote alongside a throwback photo of himself with his dad. "I wanted to be just like you. The day you adopted me was the happiest day of my life."
"Sadly the man that I wanted so desperately to be just like I barely recognize now," Trace confessed. "It seems this world has beaten you down and it’s become obvious to everyone but you. You may be upset with me for posting this but I really could care less at this point. Me and the girls have been genuinely worried about you for years but you’ve pushed all of us away."
Trace then claimed his youngest daughter, Noah, "deserves better," though she "she still idolizes you though."
"We are all hanging on to memories of the man we once knew & hoping for the day he returns," he continued.
"You’re not healthy Dad & everyone is noticing it. Just like I showed up for you at mamaws funeral when you didn’t expect me to I’m still here right now. As I write this with tears in my eyes I hope you realize this message only comes from a place of love and also fear that the world may lose you far too soon," he concluded. "I love you Dad."
A few days later, Trace claimed his dad is trying to take legal action against him.
“Dad my message was beyond loving. I could have been extremely honest about a lot more but I don’t want to put your business out there like that,” he began. “But for you to threaten me with legal action for wanting you to get help is a disgrace. Pappy is looking down at you with such disappointment I can assure you.”
“You should be ashamed of yourself. I will always love you but I no longer respect you as a man. Everyone close to you is terrified to tell you how they really feel. I’m not. Get help,” he added.