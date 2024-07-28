OK Magazine
Donald Trump Praises 'Conservative' Billy Ray Cyrus Before Bashing Estranged Child Miley: 'How Did You Get Such a Liberal Daughter?'

Composite photo of Donald Trump, Billy Ray Cyrus and Miley Cyrus.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump had a lot to say about the Cyrus family at the Bitcoin conference.

By:

Jul. 28 2024, Published 4:07 p.m. ET

Donald Trump is getting involved in the Cyrus family drama.

While speaking at the Bitcoin 2024 Conference in Nashville, Tenn., on Saturday, July 27, the right-wing leader went on a strange rant about Billy Ray Cyrus, Miley Cyrus and their political beliefs.

Source: @MILEYONSTATS/X
donald trump praises conservative billy ray cyrus bashing miley
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump went on a strange rant about Billy Ray Cyrus and Miley Cyrus at the Bitcoin 2024 Conference.

"Billy Ray Cyrus is here, where is Billy Ray, he’s around here someplace," the businessman told the crowd before going after the "Flowers" singer. "He’s a conservative guy. I said, ‘How did you get such a liberal daughter?’ How had that happened, Billy Ray?'”

The strange statement comes as insiders close to the famous family claim Miley has completely cut ties with Billy Ray after audio leaked from a fight the patriarch had with his estranged wife, Firerose, where he allegedly called The Last Song actress the "devil" amongst other things.

donald trump praises conservative billy ray cyrus bashing miley
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump questioned how Billy Ray Cyrus has 'such a liberal daughter.'

"There is no excuse, ever, for a father to call his daughter a s----. Any inkling of respect that Miley had for her father is gone. He is dead to her," an insider claimed. "Billy Ray and Miley have already been on bad terms since his marriage to Firerose only three months after her mother Tish [Cyrus] filed for divorce."

"Miley is mad, sad and also not giving a s---, all the emotions are there. Miley is over caring about what Billy Ray has to say about her, her mom or her siblings. Miley is as independent of a woman as possible, and she refuses to let her dad, or any man, break her heart," the source added.

donald trump praises conservative billy ray cyrus bashing miley
Source: MEGA

Billy Ray Cyrus is reportedly 'dead' to his daughter Miley Cyrus after wild rant leaked.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump
"He is trying to say that what he said about Miley, calling her a s----, was taken out of context. But Miley is not even entertaining any of this," the insider alleged. "She won't be accepting any apologies."

As OK! previously reported, the Baitshop actor addressed the wild rant and put the blame on Firerose. "H--- yeah I was at my wit's end. As every day went by, I started realizing something was wrong. And that's before I knew she was a fraud. I just knew something wasn't right. That was before I knew she was David Hodges' ex-wife. That's before I knew her parents' last name," he said about his fight with his former spouse.

donald trump praises conservative billy ray cyrus bashing miley
Source: MEGA

Billy Ray Cyrus was caught on tape making disparaging comments about Miley Cyrus.

Source: OK!
"I had no idea she was arrested for felony residential burglary," he continued. "I saw before my very own eyes, everything I thought I knew about her, was a lie. She was trying to take over my career, my life and usurp the Cyrus name for her own gain. See you in court."

Daily Mail spoke to insiders close to Miley.

