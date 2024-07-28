Donald Trump Praises 'Conservative' Billy Ray Cyrus Before Bashing Estranged Child Miley: 'How Did You Get Such a Liberal Daughter?'

"There is no excuse, ever, for a father to call his daughter a s----. Any inkling of respect that Miley had for her father is gone. He is dead to her," an insider claimed. "Billy Ray and Miley have already been on bad terms since his marriage to Firerose only three months after her mother Tish [Cyrus] filed for divorce."

"Miley is mad, sad and also not giving a s---, all the emotions are there. Miley is over caring about what Billy Ray has to say about her, her mom or her siblings. Miley is as independent of a woman as possible, and she refuses to let her dad, or any man, break her heart," the source added.