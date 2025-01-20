Donald Trump fell asleep yet again — this time, at the luncheon following his 2025 inauguration ceremony.

After falling asleep at the Republican National Convention last year, Donald Trump appeared to doze off yet again while at his luncheon on January 20 — just hours after he was sworn into office for the second time.

Of course, people couldn't help but make fun of the situation. One person wrote, "He's back to a real job with real responsibilities.. he's fked and so are we...." while another added, "I heard he sleeps til noon and the golf's. His body can not handle all the ceremonies."

A third person added, "Low Energy Donald Trump falls asleep several times during the luncheon.. Melania looks concerned.."