'Low Energy' Donald Trump Ridiculed for Falling Asleep During Luncheon After 2025 Inauguration: 'He's F------'
Sleepy Don is back!
After falling asleep at the Republican National Convention last year, Donald Trump appeared to doze off yet again while at his luncheon on January 20 — just hours after he was sworn into office for the second time.
Of course, people couldn't help but make fun of the situation. One person wrote, "He's back to a real job with real responsibilities.. he's fked and so are we...." while another added, "I heard he sleeps til noon and the golf's. His body can not handle all the ceremonies."
A third person added, "Low Energy Donald Trump falls asleep several times during the luncheon.. Melania looks concerned.."
This is hardly the first time Trump, 78, has taken a nap. In April 2024, he was seen nodding off in court for a third time, according to journalist Maggie Haberman, who was present to report on the hush money trial proceedings.
"He’s too busy staying up late and tweeting," one person wrote, and another joked, "That’s right, grandpa has fallen asleep three days in one week."
"Sleeping at home, in bed on a couch, or in a lazy boy is perfectly fine," a third person pointed out. "But for someone who is running for our highest office, can't he stay awake during his CRIMINAL trial? I'm pretty sure he's already been discredited by his own behavior."
A fourth user added, "I will say it again, if Donnie doesn't consistently hear the sound of his own voice, he gets bored and nods out."
Trump got defensive at the time, stating he was all there.
“Contrary to the FAKE NEWS MEDIA, I don’t fall asleep during the Crooked D.A.’s Witch Hunt, especially not today. I simply close my beautiful blue eyes, sometimes, listen intensely, and take it ALL in!!!” Trump posted on Truth Social.
In October 2024, Trump claimed he's all there mentally.
“I'm not 80, and I'm not that close to 80,” he said at the time.
“I have no cognitive — she may have a cognitive problem,” Trump said, referring to former Vice President Kamala Harris. “But there's no cognitive problem. It was nice that they actually said that.”