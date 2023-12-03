Billy Ray Cyrus 'Was Hoping' to Mend Things With Daughter Miley Since Getting Married — But Singer 'Always Sides' With Her Mom
Billy Ray Cyrus probably won’t get his holiday wish.
A source recently revealed the country singer was hoping to mend his relationship with daughter Miley Cyrus over the holidays after getting married to Australian singer Firerose.
Since the Hannah Montana star’s dad and her mother, Tish Cyrus, got divorced in 2022, Billy Ray and the “Flowers” singer’s relationship has hit a rocky patch. The insider also spilled that Miley is not a fan of Billy Ray’s new bride.
“Billy Ray was hoping things would get better now that they’re married, but if anything Miley’s even more upset,” the source stated.
They also added Miley has issued ultimatums to her siblings, Brandi, Trace, Noah and Braison, to choose sides in the feud.
“Noah and Braison are still very close to Billy Ray and have accepted Firerose,” the insider revealed. “So if forced to choose, they’ll take his side.”
However, Miley is on team Tish according to the source, who claimed, “Miley always sided with her mom in the divorce. Whenever Miley gets anxious, Tish is there to comfort her and talk it through.”
As OK! previously reported, Billy Ray was not the only one to move on quickly following the divorce, as Tish married Prison Break actor Dominic Purcell after less than a year of dating.
The couple said "I do" in an intimate ceremony in Malibu, Calif., on August 20. Miley was the maid of honor at the event and her siblings Brandi and Trace were present, however, Noah and Braison were notably absent from the big day.
In September, a source revealed the reason why they skipped out.
“They didn’t go because they don’t approve of the marriage, it’s as simple as that,” an insider said. “They love their mom but it’s been super difficult for them to get used to her with anyone but their dad.”
- Miley Cyrus & Billy Ray Cyrus Giving Each Other The Silent Treatment Divorce From Miley's Mom
- Billy Ray Cyrus' 'Ego Has Taken A Direct Hit' Following Tish Cyrus Divorce, Singer Is Jumping Into Dating: Source
- Billy Ray Cyrus Told 23-Year-Old Blake Shelton to 'Toughen Up' During 'Pep Talk' Ahead of First TV Appearance
As for Miley, the source claimed, “She’s very frustrated and disappointed with Noah and Braison. It saddens her because she adores Dominic and can see he’s a great match for her mother.”
“Miley feels her dad is making a fool of himself with that relationship,” they divulged of the actress’ thoughts on Billy Ray’s romance with the 34-year-old. “She’s ended up siding with her mom but only because she feels Tish has been the more reasonable party out of the two of them.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Tish is also upset at her two youngest children. “It broke her heart that Noah and Braison skipped her big day,” said the insider. “She truly believes Dominic is her soulmate and that it’s time for all the kids to grow up and get used to that.”
Star reported on the Billy Ray's hope to mend his relationship with Miley.