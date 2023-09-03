Family Feud: Noah and Braison Cyrus Didn't Attend Mom Tish's Wedding 'Because They Don't Approve' of Her Marriage to Dominic Purcell
When Tish Cyrus wed actor Dominic Purcell, 53, on the weekend of August 19, only three of her five kids were there: pop star Miley Cyrus, 30, whom she shares with ex Billy Ray Cyrus, Trace, 34, and Brandi, 36, her kids from a previous relationship.
Noah, 23, and 29-year-old Braison were missing in action from the intimate Malibu, Calif., ceremony, and according to an insider, the two are having trouble coming to terms that Tish, 56, is moving on from Billy Ray.
“They didn’t go because they don’t approve of the marriage, it’s as simple as that,” an insider dished. “They love their mom but it’s been super difficult for them to get used to her with anyone but their dad.”
Instead, Noah made it clear that she's on her dad's side, as she posted a clip of herself wearing a T-shirt with the country star's face on the front.
Meanwhile, the situation has left Miley in a pickle.
“She’s very frustrated and disappointed with Noah and Braison,” said the insider. “It saddens her because she adores Dominic and can see he’s a great match for her mother.”
To make matters worse, the "Flowers" songstress hasn't been so happy with her dad, especially after he started dating Firerose, who is in her 20s.
“Miley feels her dad is making a fool of himself with that relationship,” said the insider. “She’s ended up siding with her mom but only because she feels Tish has been the more reasonable party out of the two of them.”
Tish is also upset that Braison and Noah missed out on the festivities. “It broke her heart that Noah and Braison skipped her big day,” said the insider. “She truly believes Dominic is her soulmate and that it’s time for all the kids to grow up and get used to that.”
But a rep put a stop to the rumors, insisting that there's no beef between Noah and Tish.
“Noah and Tish’s reps have spoken and can categorically confirm that this ‘source’ is absolutely false, and not from anyone close to the family,” the family rep said in a statement to Us Weekly on Monday, August 21. “The family is shocked and hurt by the false narrative taking shape on both social media and in the press and ask that everyone please respect their need for privacy at this time.”
