Family Feud: Noah and Braison Cyrus Didn't Attend Mom Tish's Wedding 'Because They Don't Approve' of Her Marriage to Dominic Purcell

When Tish Cyrus wed actor Dominic Purcell, 53, on the weekend of August 19, only three of her five kids were there: pop star Miley Cyrus, 30, whom she shares with ex Billy Ray Cyrus, Trace, 34, and Brandi, 36, her kids from a previous relationship.

Noah, 23, and 29-year-old Braison were missing in action from the intimate Malibu, Calif., ceremony, and according to an insider, the two are having trouble coming to terms that Tish, 56, is moving on from Billy Ray.