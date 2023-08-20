OK Magazine
Maid to Be: Miley Cyrus in Mom Tish's Bridal Party as She Marries 'Prison Break' Star Dominic Purcell in Malibu — After Just 1 Year of Dating

Aug. 20 2023

Smiley Miley!

According to a news outlet, Tish Cyrus, the mother of famous pop star Miley Cyrus, tied the knot with Prison Break alum, Dominic Purcell.

tish cyrus
Source: @tishcyrus/Instagram

Tish Cyrus divorced Billy Ray Cyrus in April 2022.

The couple – who have only been dating for about a year – said "I do" in an intimate ceremony in Malibu, Calif., on Saturday, August 20.

At the event, Miley served as the maid of honor as her mother, 56, confessed her love to Dominic, 53, at the poolside venue.

Tish wore a strapless white gown with a long tool veil that adorned her head of effortless golden curls. Meanwhile, the actor wore a white button down with the sleeves rolled up and some black pants.

The Hannah Montana star opted for a light blue one shoulder gown as she stood next to the matriarch, holding a bouquet of flowers. Miley's older siblings Trace Cyrus, 33, and Brandi Cyrus, 35, were also pictured to be part of the wedding party.

tish miley
Source: @tishcyrus/Instagram

Tish Cyrus has five children including, Miley, Noah, Brandi, Braison and Trace.

As OK! previously reported, the couple began dating in July of 2022 just three months after Tish's divorce from Miley's dad, Billy Ray Cyrus.

In November, the mother-of-five debuted her relationship with Dominic in an adorable Instagram Story, which displayed the lovebirds cuddled up together.

"Thanks for the cute photo @vijatm," she captioned the poolside snap of the duo embracing.

Dominic's daughter Lily, 19, also revealed a snap of the pair arm-in-arm on the same day, which she wrote "Cute."

miley
Source: MEGA

Miley Cyrus has also undergone divorce after her 2018 marriage to Liam Hemsworth.

MORE ON:
Miley Cyrus

The Assassin star also shares kids Joseph, 23, Audrey, 21, and Augustus, 19, with ex-wife Rebecca Williamson.

Then in April, Tish and Dominic announced their engagement on Instagram with a series of images.

"A thousand times…. YES❤️@dominicpurcell," she wrote alongside a picture of the blonde beauty in a white crop top, some light wash jeans and gold jewelry, while the British-Australian actor sported a white T-shirt and a burgundy hat.

Fans and friends gushed over the exciting news in the comments section.

Source: OK!

"I can't wait to get drunk on expensive champagne at your wedding. Happy engagement you two 🥰🥰," one person wrote, while another said, "Our family is so Happy for you both. We can't wait to celebrate your love for one another soon. ❤️❤️❤️"

"He better hold onto you for the rest of your lives or smilers will come for his neck🔫 JKJK I love you MT!! you deserve a happy ending and I'm happy you found it ❤️," a third user penned, while another quipped, "Mommy Cyrus, can I be the bridesmaid?"

Just Jared reported on the low-profile wedding day.

