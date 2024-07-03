Billy Ray Cyrus Feels Marriage to Firerose 'Was All a Scam' as He Implies Estranged Wife Is a 'LIAR' Amid Nasty Divorce
Billy Ray Cyrus would rather have an "Achy Breaky Heart" than stay in his and Firerose's toxic marriage.
The country crooner's divorce from his much-younger estranged wife, 37, unfolded into a full-blown legal battle last month after news broke Cyrus, 62, quietly filed to legally end his union back in May.
Now, a source said Cyrus fully believes his marriage to Firerose "was all a scam," and the Hannah Montana actor "feels lucky that he figured it all out."
While divorce is "annoying" for the dad-of-six, "he's happy to be out of the marriage," the insider admitted to a news publication.
As he moves on from his seven-month marriage to the Australian pop singer, Cyrus is "trying to put all the drama in the past" and luckily has a "good support system" to get him through this tough time.
"He's happy in Nashville and doing well. He's with close friends and he has great contact with Noah," the confidante confessed of his youngest daughter, 24, whom he shares with his ex-wife Tish Cyrus, 57.
The update comes just days after Billy Ray seemingly bashed Firerose via Instagram in response to his ex spilling alleged secrets about their messy marriage.
"Happy Sunday everybody! Don’t believe I’ve ever heard the word LIAR this much on Sunday morning. I’m sure very soon the truth will be revealed," the "She's Not Cryin' Anymore" singer wrote via Instagram alongside an image of the word "Fraud" situated above a candle surrounded by rose petals.
Billy Ray's harsh social media message appeared to be in response to Firerose's interview with Page Six published that same day, where the blonde beauty claimed her estranged husband "had very strict rules" in their relationship.
"I didn’t have a car. I was only allowed to go to the local chiropractor and allowed once a month to get my nails done … it was systematic isolation and I couldn’t find the courage to leave," Firerose claimed.
"If I had to send a text, I had to read it out to him for permission. It was the same for email," she further alleged before calling Billy Ray "such a great manipulator."
"He would rage at me, shout at me at the top of his lungs. He would terrify me, yelling, ‘You stupid dumb f------ b----, crazy w----.' It was illogical and insane and terrifying," Firerose accused of Billy Ray.
