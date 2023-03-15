Bindi Irwin Says She's 'Healing' After Doctors Remove 37 Lesions In Crocodile Hunter Daughter's Endometriosis Battle

After undergoing an intense endometriosis surgery, Bindi Irwin seems to be on the mend — and in great spirits!

"Healing ✨ I have spent the week reading your kind words and stories of strength through your own experiences with endometriosis. Thank you with all my heart for sharing. I can finally see a new me on the journey towards better health. I can’t wait to be able to focus all my energy on our family and the conservation work we are so passionate about. Sending my love and light your way," the 24-year-old captioned a photo of herself in bed holding onto some beautiful roses on Tuesday, March 14.