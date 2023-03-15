Bindi Irwin Says She's 'Healing' After Doctors Remove 37 Lesions In Crocodile Hunter Daughter's Endometriosis Battle
After undergoing an intense endometriosis surgery, Bindi Irwin seems to be on the mend — and in great spirits!
"Healing ✨ I have spent the week reading your kind words and stories of strength through your own experiences with endometriosis. Thank you with all my heart for sharing. I can finally see a new me on the journey towards better health. I can’t wait to be able to focus all my energy on our family and the conservation work we are so passionate about. Sending my love and light your way," the 24-year-old captioned a photo of herself in bed holding onto some beautiful roses on Tuesday, March 14.
Of course, people were thrilled to see the reality star smiling.
One person wrote, "So glad you're using this time for physical and emotional healing. You are true light in this world," while another person said, "Good, get plenty of rest and feel better soon. Thank you so much for spreading so much awareness for us endo warriors."
A third person added, "Continue to rest up and think of yourself and your healing, which can be hard as a mum right? ❤️ the hubby and the family got the little one, all good. Speedy recovery you darling 🤍🙂."
As OK! previously reported, the animal lover shared with fans what she has been going through as of late.
"Dear Friends, I battled for a long time wondering if I should share this journey with you in such a public space. It came down to the responsibility I feel to share my story for other women who need help.For 10yrs I’ve struggled with insurmountable fatigue, pain & nausea. Trying to remain a positive person & hide the pain has been a very long road. These last 10yrs have included many tests, doctors visits, scans, etc.A doctor told me it was simply something you deal with as a woman & I gave up entirely, trying to function through the pain. I didn’t find answers until a friend @lesliemosier helped set me on a path of regaining my life," she wrote on Tuesday, March 7.
"I decided to undergo surgery for endometriosis. Going in for surgery was scary but I knew I couldn’t live like I was. Every part of my life was getting torn apart because of the pain. To cut a long story short, they found 37 lesions, some very deep & difficult to remove, & a chocolate cyst. @seckinmd’s first words to me when I was in recovery were, 'How did you live with this much pain?'" she continued.
Irwin noted that for years she had been in "indescribable pain," and she's fortunate to be surrounded by people who were there for her every step of the way.
"My family & friends who have been on this journey with me for 10+ yrs - THANK YOU, for encouraging me to find answers when I thought I’d never climb out. Thank you to the doctors & nurses who believed my pain. I’m on the road to recovery & the gratitude I feel is overwhelming. To those questioning the cancelled plans, unanswered messages & absence - I had been pouring every ounce of the energy I had left into our daughter & family," she said.