Kanye West Spewed 'Bigoted and Antisemitic' Comments 'Almost Daily,' Former Staffer Claims in New Lawsuit Filed Against the Rapper

Aficionado worked with the dad-of-four, 47, in October 2022 as a manager on construction projects.

During that time period, Aficionado claimed the "Stronger" vocalist would say things like "the Jews are out to get me… They froze my bank account. The Jews got [ex-wife] Kim [Kardashian] and my kids."

The former colleague also stated that West displayed "proud bigotry and antisemitism" that he "preached almost daily."