Kanye West Spewed 'Bigoted and Antisemitic' Comments 'Almost Daily,' Former Staffer Claims in New Lawsuit Filed Against the Rapper
Kanye West is facing yet another lawsuit from a former employee.
On Thursday, November 14, a man named Murphy Aficionado claimed the rapper owes him $35K in unpaid wages and accused him of constantly spewing racist comments.
Aficionado worked with the dad-of-four, 47, in October 2022 as a manager on construction projects.
During that time period, Aficionado claimed the "Stronger" vocalist would say things like "the Jews are out to get me… They froze my bank account. The Jews got [ex-wife] Kim [Kardashian] and my kids."
The former colleague also stated that West displayed "proud bigotry and antisemitism" that he "preached almost daily."
In 2023, West issued a statement to say sorry for his hate speech, writing on social media, "I sincerely apologize to the Jewish community for any unintended outburst caused by my words or actions, it was not my intention to hurt or disrespect, and I deeply regret any pain I may have caused."
However, he continued to make racist comments.
Aficionado's suit is one of many the disgraced star was hit with this year, as in April, former staffer Trevor Phillips — who worked at his now-defunct Donda Academy — claimed West threatened to shave students' heads and lock them in cages.
In the filing, Phillips also alleged he faced "severe discrimination, harassment and retaliation" while working for the star and claimed West "treated black employees palpably worse than white employees."
- Kanye West's 'Severely Injured' Ex-Security Guard Accuses Him of Illegally Firing Him in Bombshell Lawsuit
- Kanye West Dropped By Lawyer Camille Vasquez & CAA Talent Agency After Refusing To Apologize For Anti-Semitic Remarks
- Kim Kardashian Admits She Often Feels 'Alone' While Raising 4 Kids by Herself: 'There Is Always a Lot of Judgment'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Over the summer, the Yeezy designer was sued yet again by former employee Lauren Pisciotta for sexual harassment, claiming West would often send her videos himself having s-- and overshare about his s-- life in an attempt to get her to join in.
In the filing, it was reported, "Kanye West a.k.a. Ye asked his wife and other female guests to perform oral s-- on him and his male guests in the office changing room. During this same time period, Kanye West a.k.a. Ye asked design assistants at the Yeezy/Gap office why [Pisciotta] would not want to have s-- with him."
Piscioitta, who worked with the star from 2021-2022, also claimed he once touched himself in front of her while they were on a private jet to Paris.
Elsewhere in the suit, she detailed West's alleged sexual kinks, including his request to sleep with wife Bianca Censori's mother.
Though it was recently rumored that the Grammy winner and Censori, 29, were having marital problems, they debunked the gossip with several recent joint outings. The pair married in December 2022.
The Wrap obtained details of Aficionado's lawsuit.