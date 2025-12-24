Blac Chyna Gives Rare Relationship Update Amid Rumors She’s Back With Ex Rob Kardashian
Dec. 24 2025, Published 11:20 a.m. ET
Blac Chyna may not be ready for a new relationship just yet.
The reality star, 37, took to Instagram on Monday, December 22, to inform fans on whether she’s seeing anyone right now.
Chyna posted a photo of herself squatting on the street, dressed in a long fur coat from Fashion Nova, sheer black tights and stilettos. Her long green hair was styled straight and cascaded down her back.
“Guess who’s ending the year single,” she wrote over the photo.
The mom-of-two further emphasized in the caption, “You knew it, You and I 😂.”
Is Blac Chyna Back With Rob Kardashian?
Chyna was rumored to be back with ex Rob Kardashian in October when she wrote on Instagram, “This love is forever ♾️ @robkardashianofficial.” She addressed the speculation during an appearance at the Los Angeles Women’s Expo on October 18.
“Me and Robert, we’re healing, and we’re communicating, and we’re just going with the flow,” the model said in an onstage interview. “And if God be, then it will be something. We’re just taking our time. I’m excited. He’s my person.”
Chyna admitted she would “absolutely” have more children with Kardashian and would prefer to do so with him rather than with her other baby daddy, Tyga.
“[We would have] cute, chunky little babies,” she gushed.
Inside Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian's Relationship History
Chyna and Kardashian, 38, dated on and off between 2016 and 2017 and were engaged. They share a daughter, Dream, 9. The former fiancés reportedly called it quits due to insecurities on both sides.
“They split a while ago. The wedding plans are off,” an insider explained at the time. “They are both trying to be mature about it. It was less dramatic this time.”
The source continued, “Chyna is super fed up with Rob and thinks he is way too emotional and depressed. She thinks he has terrible issues. He is always battling his own insecurities and is unstable. It’s a major turn-off to her, and she thinks it’s incredibly unhealthy for the baby and their family.”
Tension hit a peak when the rapper sued the Kardashian-Jenner family for allegedly interfering with her reality show Rob & Chyna, which was canceled after one season.
“Blac Chyna will seek millions in compensatory and punitive damages from Kris [Jenner], Kim [Kardashian], Khloé [Kardashian], and Kylie [Jenner] for defamation, intentional interference with contract, and intentional interference with prospective economic advantage,” her attorney said in a statement in October 2020. “Chyna is beyond thrilled that she will have her day in court.”
In May 2022, the Kardashians were found not guilty of defamation and did not face any charges.