Blac Chyna Responds to Khloé Kardashian Calling Herself a 'Third Parent' to Her and Rob's Daughter Dream: 'It Takes a Village'

"Everything is good on both ends, we are all family at the end of the day. Robert and myself are co-parenting the best we can and it's all love and positivity,” the mother-of-two — who also shares son Cairo with Tyga — insisted.

"As mentioned, it takes a village to raise a child and I'm happy that Dream has a huge village full of love from both sides," she reiterated, referring to her baby daddy's famous family. "As a mother that's all I ask for."

Chyna concluded: "Let's stop dragging the negativity on and all move forward."