Blac Chyna Responds to Khloé Kardashian Calling Herself a 'Third Parent' to Her and Rob's Daughter Dream: 'It Takes a Village'
Blac Chyna is responding to Khloé Kardashian's declaration that she is a third parent to her and Rob Kardashian's 6-year-old daughter, Dream.
After the 39-year-old made the claim on a recent episode of The Kardashians, Chyna, 35, who was born Angela White, acknowledged: "It takes a village to raise a child," while speaking to a news publication.
"Everything is good on both ends, we are all family at the end of the day. Robert and myself are co-parenting the best we can and it's all love and positivity,” the mother-of-two — who also shares son Cairo with Tyga — insisted.
"As mentioned, it takes a village to raise a child and I'm happy that Dream has a huge village full of love from both sides," she reiterated, referring to her baby daddy's famous family. "As a mother that's all I ask for."
Chyna concluded: "Let's stop dragging the negativity on and all move forward."
Kardashian also responded to her own recent admission after she received backlash following the episode airing. "It saddens me to see clickbait headlines that are taken out of context or twisted to be something it's not," she penned via her Instagram Story, pointing out that she is dedicated to being a prominent part of all her nieces and nephews' lives.
Kardashian often posts content of her nieces and nephews hanging out with her kids with Tristan Thompson.
As she continued to slam the criticism over her helping out her brother and Chyna, the reality star shared: "Life is challenging enough. I hate how something so sweet as Dream's 6th birthday is getting twisted."
"Rob is doing the best he can as a parent and in life. Angela is doing the best she can as a parent and in life," she exclaimed. "I am doing the best I can as a parent and in life. We are ALL trying to do our best in life."
After emphasizing, “Our children are healthy and happy! Most of all they are LOVED!! LOVED by everyone in our tribe," Kardashian shut down “‘The Kardashians VS Chyna’ narrative," stating: "There really is nothing there anymore.”