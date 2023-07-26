Blac Chyna Goes Makeup-Free After Shocking Beauty Transformation: Photos
Blac Chyna goes au naturale!
On Tuesday, July 25, the model took to Instagram to share a clip as she installed her wig and displayed a fresh look.
In the footage, Chyna explained how easy it was to put on the hair, calling it "a new hack" while brushing it out.
The mother of Dream Kardashian went makeup-free to show off her changed face — as she recently dissolved her fillers — and appeared to be wearing nothing but a light layer of gloss on her lips as she promoted her brand Hearts Pure.
As OK! previously reported on Saturday, July 22, the reality TV personality shared a stunning photoshoot that showed off her new appearance after she removed her fillers, as well as her breast and butt implants.
Fans shared their thoughts on Chyna's transformation, which were wholly positive.
"Y'all can hate all y'all want, but sis has always been fine. 😏😍🔥🔥," one person penned, while a second wrote, "I loveeee this for her so much but [to be honest] you can tell her face was stretched to the max!!!! The skin isn't bouncing back!"
"She's a natural," a third raved, while fourth stated, "You look amazing I love your fitness journey!!"
Back in March, the Rob & Chyna alum opened up about the process of altering her body.
"I want you all to be apart of my life changing journey. 🙏🏽❤️I reduced my breast and gluteus maximus. 'You all have the power to heal your life, and you need to know that.' ~ Angela White [her real name]," the 34-year-old said alongside clips of herself as she explained her procedures. "Thank you everyone for your kind words for a speedy recovery❤️🩹🙏🏽❤️🙌🏽😇."
"Good morning, everybody," she began one of the videos. "I am at the doctor's office right now and as you all know, I have been changing my life, changing my ways so one of the things that I feel like is going to take me to the next level is obviously taking some of these a-- shots out, and by the way, a-- shots can be totally different and I am going to tell you why."
"A BBL (Brazilian butt lift) is when they use your own fat, a-- shots is silicone, so I just want all of the ladies out there to know do not get silicone shots because you can get sick, you can die, have complications, and all of this other crazy stuff. I haven't had any crazy complications since I got it. I got it when I was 19 years old but now I am moving here in life [points up], so I want this s--- out of my a-- so I can grow," she explained further.