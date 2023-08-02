Blac Chyna Shows Off Wild Workout Routine Following Drastic Body Transformation
Blac Chyna is hitting the gym!
On Tuesday, August 1, the model took to her Instagram Story to show off some staple parts of her intense workout routine.
Rob Kardashian's ex shared footage of herself doing crunches with her legs straight up in front of her as well as hitting reps on the leg extension machine. The mom-of-two broke a sweat while wearing white sneakers and socks, black tight shorts, a gray sports bra and a black bonnet.
The clips of Chyna's gym routine come after the star recently opened up about her choice to dissolve her fillers and remover her breast and butt implants, as OK! previously reported.
On July 22, the brunette beauty uploaded a photoshoot putting her transformed body on display. In response, fans took time to share their opinions on her new look.
"Y'all can hate all y'all want, but sis has always been fine," one person gushed, while another was not as convinced, saying, "I loveeee this for her so much but [to be honest] you can tell her face was stretched to the max!!!! The skin isn't bouncing back!"
"She's a natural," a third user noted, while a fourth raved, "You look amazing I love your fitness journey!!"
Before the stunning snaps, the mother of Dream Kardashian took fans along for the ride as she reversed her body enhancements.
"Good morning, everybody. I am at the doctor's office right now and as you all know, I have been changing my life, changing my ways, so one of the things that I feel like is going to take me to the next level is obviously taking some of these a-- shots out, and by the way, a-- shots can be totally different and I am going to tell you why," she began in the first clip.
"A BBL (Brazilian butt lift) is when they use your own fat, a-- shots is silicone, so I just want all of the ladies out there to know do not get silicone shots because you can get sick, you can die, have complications, and all of this other crazy stuff. I haven't had any crazy complications since I got it. I got it when I was 19 years old but now I am moving here in life [points up], so I want this s--- out of my a-- so I can grow," she shared.
"One of the best decisions I've done," she concluded to her 17.2 million followers.