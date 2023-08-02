Blac Chyna Shows Off Wild Workout Routine Following Drastic Body Transformation

Rob Kardashian's ex shared footage of herself doing crunches with her legs straight up in front of her as well as hitting reps on the leg extension machine. The mom-of-two broke a sweat while wearing white sneakers and socks, black tight shorts, a gray sports bra and a black bonnet.

The clips of Chyna's gym routine come after the star recently opened up about her choice to dissolve her fillers and remover her breast and butt implants, as OK! previously reported.