Rob Kardashian Shares Cute Video of Daughter Dream, 7, Dancing in Her Bedroom

As OK! reported, the reality star and his ex-fiancée, Blac Chyna, 35, co-parent their only child together — though Rob's sister Khloe Kardashian admitted she sees herself as a "third parent" to her niece.

"I do know how important it is for Dream to have a great maternal influence, whether that be from me, or her own mom, or whoever," the Good American co-founder spilled on an episode of The Kardashians. "It's important and whoever she gets it from, she gets it from."