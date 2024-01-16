Rob Kardashian Shares Cute Video of Daughter Dream, 7, Dancing in Her Bedroom
Living the good life!
On Monday, January 15, Rob Kardashian shared a rare video on his Instagram Story to show off daughter Dream Kardashian's smooth moves.
In the clip, the father-of-one, 36, filmed his 7-year-old as she danced around in her room while wearing a light pink top, matching pants and a fuzzy animal print jacket.
The video also gave a glimpse into the tot's bedroom, which featured a dresser, a TV mounted on the wall and a pink gumball dispenser.
As OK! reported, the reality star and his ex-fiancée, Blac Chyna, 35, co-parent their only child together — though Rob's sister Khloe Kardashian admitted she sees herself as a "third parent" to her niece.
"I do know how important it is for Dream to have a great maternal influence, whether that be from me, or her own mom, or whoever," the Good American co-founder spilled on an episode of The Kardashians. "It's important and whoever she gets it from, she gets it from."
"Dream is one of my babies too, just like all the rest of them," she added. "I absolutely love being a mom to people."
Khloé, 39, even has a necklace with Dream's first initial and that of her own two kids, daughter True and son Tatum.
Dream's mom hasn't always had a great relationship with the Kardashian family, but she has no issue over Khloé's involvement in her child's life.
"Everything is good on both ends, we are all family at the end of the day," the model told a reporter after the episode aired.
"Robert and myself are co-parenting the best we can and it's all love and positivity. As mentioned, it takes a village to raise a child and I'm happy that Dream has a huge village full of love from both sides," she said. "As a mother that's all I ask for. Let's stop dragging the negativity on and all move forward."
The mom-of-two doubled down on her amicable relationship with her daughter's relatives during an October 2023 appearance on Nick Viall's podcast, declaring, "Everybody's in a great place."
However, she also shared some details about how the animosity started between herself and the Kardashian-Jenner gang.
"I never used to talk about these things, but I'm like, you know what? I think I'm kinda done with that and people need to hear my side," the former OnlyFans content creator stated. "It's been years. I didn't come out and be a bitter baby mama, you know what I mean? I feel like time has passed."
According to the music video star, she was still with ex Tyga when Kylie Jenner began showing interest in the rapper.
"Me and Kim [Kardashian], we were really good friends. I was on her show and all this stuff like that. We lived in the same community. And then her little sister [Kylie] started talking to Tyga, which was really crazy because she was underage and then everybody came at me and started attacking me," she recalled.
"It's like, nobody's seen the betrayal that was going on behind my back of me talking to somebody — Kim — and then her little sister, who she has no control over, started talking to my fiancé and then I get attacked," the reality star said of how she received backlash despite not doing anything wrong. "And it's like, how does that work? But it was kind of crazy."