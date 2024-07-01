Blac Chyna Insists Daughter Dream Kardashian, 7, Isn't Going Into Showbiz Despite Debuting Her First Song
Is Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian's daughter, Dream Kardashian, destined for superstardom?
Just last month, the 7-year-old debuted her first song, "Besties Do It Better," but the mom-of-two declared that the tot is not starting a Hollywood career.
"It is no song. You can't stream it, you can't do none of that," explained the model, 36, who recently decided to start going by her birth name, Angela White. "It's not a song that is released."
"Dream is just, she's learning different things about herself, and I think this is just one of the things," Angela explained. "Dream has many talents, so isn't just, 'Oh she wants to do music.' She does everything. She's just so fun."
The star's boyfriend, Derrick Milano, helped produce the track, though he noted Dream "did the writing ... she killed it."
Angela is also a mother to 11-year-old son King Cairo, whom she shares with ex Tyga, 34, but she admitted she's open to having a baby with Milano, who doesn't have any kids of his own.
However, her kids have mixed feelings about the family potentially expanding.
"I think I said something to Dream one time, like, ‘Dream, would you want a little brother or sister?’ And Dream was like, ‘No,'” Angela recalled. "She’ll be like, ‘Well, I would maybe want a little brother, that way he’ll be really nice to me.'"
While co-parenting with Tyga was once a struggle, they finally settled their custody agreement in December 2023.
“[It’s working] splendid. I’m in a better place, my kids. Having a structure for me and stability for me, is everything for me," she explained in an interview. "Now everything else is going to trickle down because our foundation is strong."
“We have structure. I think structure’s key," she spilled. "I fought my way through it. It’s done. I’m so excited. You have no idea."
Angela added that she's on "good terms" with Rob, 36, and the rest of his family, who she once feuded with.
Despite all of the drama, Angela said she never became a "bitter baby mama" and insisted all of their issues are in the past.
Entertainment Tonight spoke with the mom-of-two.