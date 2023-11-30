Khloé Kardashian Shares Sweet Photos With Her Kids and Dream Kardashian After Admitting She Feels Like Her Niece's 'Third Parent'
Khloé Kardashian can never get enough of family time!
On Wednesday, November 30, the reality star shared an adorable set of Instagram photos that showed herself playing outside with son Tatum, 1, daughter True, 5, and niece Dream Kardashian, 7.
"I can’t imagine trying to take a Christmas card 🎄🎅🏽♥️ I can’t get everyone to look at the same time hehe!" she captioned the snaps, which featured the tots climbing on top of her.
In some of the pictures, Dream — whose parents are Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna — was holding onto Tatum.
Fans raved over Khloe's aunt duties, with one person commenting, "I love that Dream is part of your wolf pack. 😍."
"I love your love for Dream 😭," gushed another, with a third writing, "I love the fact that she takes care of Dream. At this point she might as well adopt her ❤️."
As OK! reported, the Good American co-founder — who shares her children with ex Tristan Thompson — admitted she does see herself as a "third parent" to her brother's only child.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
- Khloé Kardashian Praised for Always Including Brother Rob's Daughter Dream in Family Outings: 'Such a Good Auntie'
- Khloé Kardashian Wears True, Tatum and Dream Necklace After Calling Herself the 7-Year-Old's 'Third Parent'
- Khloé & Rob Kardashian's Daughters Celebrate St. Patrick's Day In Adorable Matching Outfits: See The Festive Photos!
"I do know how important it is for Dream to have a great maternal influence, whether that be from me, or her own mom, or whoever," the reality star said on an episode of The Kardashians. "It's important and whoever she gets it from, she gets it from."
"Dream is one of my babies too, just like all the rest of them," she added. "I absolutely love being a mom to people."
Dream's mother didn't have any problems with Khloé words, telling a reporter, "Everything is good on both ends, we are all family at the end of the day."
"Robert and myself are co-parenting the best we can and it's all love and positivity," explained the model, 35. "As mentioned, it takes a village to raise a child and I'm happy that Dream has a huge village full of love from both sides. As a mother that's all I ask for. Let's stop dragging the negativity on and all move forward."
In another interview, the OnlyFans star insisted she and her ex-fiancé are on good terms despite their past turmoil.
"I feel like with everything — time heals everything, and people change, and situations change, and you get to see the situation for what it is," she explained of them being cordial. "It takes a village to raise a child. Everything is good on both ends, we are all family at the end of the day. Robert and myself are co-parenting the best we can and it's all love and positivity."