Did Ryan Reynolds Cause Drama Between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni While Making 'It Ends With Us'? Fans Speculate Over Cast's Rumored Rift
Who caused the rift within the It Ends With Us cast?
As the highly-anticipated film comes to theaters on August 9, rumors have swirled on social media that stars Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni may have some beef.
After Baldoni was notably absent from many of the press events for the movie — and did not take pictures with other cast members at the premiere on August 6 — fans began to speculate that there's a conflict between the Jane the Virgin alum and the Gossip Girl lead.
Some creators on TikTok claim tensions began when Lively brought on her husband, Ryan Reynolds, to help with the film’s creative direction despite Baldoni directing. The theory was fueled even further when Lively revealed Reynolds wrote a key rooftop scene.
“We help each other. He works on everything I do. I work on everything he does. So his wins, his celebrations are mine and mine are his,” Lively shared.
Fans seemed to speculate that Lively and Reynolds may have taken over, effectively stepping on Baldoni’s toes. A source even told The Hollywood Reporter that two different cuts of the movie emerged, though it is unclear who determines the final cut.
As for Baldoni, he has politely acknowledged Lively’s creative contribution in several interviews.
Amid all the chatter, one TikTok user claimed it is “not uncommon for a bigger name to try to take the reins over a project and the studio distributor ‘allegedly’ siding with who’s way can bring in the most money in box office return.”
In the comments section, many people came after Lively and Reynolds while expressing sympathy for Baldoni.
“Actors need to let directors/producers do their job. Feel bad for Justin Baldoni, he’s a wonderful producer,” one individual penned, while another added, “Why was Ryan Reynolds’ even involved????”
“They ruined the movie when they called Blake Lively,” a third person stated.
Others pointed out how the movie addresses the very serious topic of domestic violence, however, the couple hasn’t seemed to bring light to the issue in interviews about the film.
“I saw a take talking about how tone deaf Blake and Ryan are with the promotion of the movie given the topic of DV whereas Justin Baldoni has been making that a point in his press junkets,” someone wrote, as another said, “I also thought it ends with us was a romantic comedy as well based off of the marketing.”