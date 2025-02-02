or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > justin baldoni
OK LogoNEWS

Leaked Texts Exposed: Ryan Reynolds Called Justin Baldoni 'Incredible' Before His Wife Blake Lively Worked With Him in 'It Ends With Us'

Composite photo of Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and Justin Baldoni.
Source: MEGA

'I’m excited for you to work together,' Ryan Reynolds said of his wife Blake Lively working with Justin Baldoni.

By:

Feb. 2 2025, Published 11:50 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Justin Baldoni is bringing out more receipts.

After countersuing Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and the actress’ publicist Leslie Sloane for defamation and extortion, the Jane the Virgin alum, 41, is coming forward with more evidence to defend himself against the Gossip Girl star’s sexual harassment allegations.

Article continues below advertisement
ryan reynolds justin baldoni incredible blake lively it ends with us
Source: MEGA

'I happen to adore you,' Ryan Reynolds told Justin Baldoni in a text before wife Blake Lively began working with him.

Article continues below advertisement

On his new website, Baldoni shared never-before-seen texts between him and Reynolds, where the father-of-four seemed thrilled for his wife to collaborate with the director on It Ends With Us.

“I’m excited for you to work together. I’m excited for Blake to crack open her creative piggy bank with someone as dynamic as you. This is gonna be INCREDIBLE. I happen to adore you, Justin,” the Deadpool actor, 48, allegedly said to Baldoni in February 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

Baldoni also exposed texts between him and Lively, 37, from April 2023.

While discussing a rewrite of the film’s rooftop scene, the mother-of-four allegedly told the father-of-two, “If you knew me (in person) longer you’d have a sense of how flirty and yummy the ball-busting will play. It’s my love language. Spicy and playfully bold, never with teeth…”

Article continues below advertisement
ryan reynolds justin baldoni incredible blake lively it ends with us
Source: MEGA

Justin Baldoni filed a $400 million defamation and extortion lawsuit against Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and the actress’ publicist Leslie Sloane.

Article continues below advertisement

In another correspondence, Lively turned down meeting the movie’s intimacy coordinator before they started working.

“I feel good,” she allegedly stated. “I can meet her when we start, thank you though!”

MORE ON:
justin baldoni

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

In May 2023, Baldoni sent a message to someone, revealing he was “f------ terrified” of saying the “wrong thing” to Lively when requesting a wardrobe change following intense fan backlash.

In a message from June 2023, Lively invited Baldoni to run lines in her trailer while she was pumping.

Article continues below advertisement
ryan reynolds justin baldoni incredible blake lively it ends with us
Source: MEGA

Blake Lively sued Justin Baldoni for alleged sexual harassment and attempting to 'destroy' her career.

Article continues below advertisement

“I’m just pumping in my trailer if you wanna work on our lines,” she wrote, to which Baldoni responded, “Copy. Eating with crew and will head that way.”

Elsewhere on the website, Baldoni linked to a 168-page document detailing a timeline of relevant events related to the case.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, the legal drama between the celebs began in December 2024, when Lively filed a suit against Baldoni for alleged sexual harassment on the set of It Ends With Us and his alleged attempt to “destroy” her career.

Shortly after, Baldoni filed his $400 million countersuit and a $250 million suit against The New York Times, which published a story that detailed the actress' allegations against him.

Article continues below advertisement
ryan reynolds justin baldoni incredible blake lively it ends with us
Source: MEGA

Blake Lively allegedly texted Justin Baldoni that her flirting is 'spicy and playfully bold.'

Baldoni recently made yet another update to his lawsuit against the married couple regarding the NYT article. The star claimed that metadata embedded in the story showed that Lively and Reynolds’ "malicious and reckless" defamation of his character began on October 31, 2024.

Baldoni’s legal team claimed observers of the article found "viewing the HTML source code for the article revealed references to a 'message-embed-generator' that referred to a date of '2024-10-31.'"

This allegedly exposes that Lively had been plotting against Baldoni for months before filing her bombshell lawsuit against him.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.