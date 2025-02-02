Leaked Texts Exposed: Ryan Reynolds Called Justin Baldoni 'Incredible' Before His Wife Blake Lively Worked With Him in 'It Ends With Us'

On his new website, Baldoni shared never-before-seen texts between him and Reynolds, where the father-of-four seemed thrilled for his wife to collaborate with the director on It Ends With Us.

“I’m excited for you to work together. I’m excited for Blake to crack open her creative piggy bank with someone as dynamic as you. This is gonna be INCREDIBLE. I happen to adore you, Justin,” the Deadpool actor, 48, allegedly said to Baldoni in February 2023.