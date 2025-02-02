Leaked Texts Exposed: Ryan Reynolds Called Justin Baldoni 'Incredible' Before His Wife Blake Lively Worked With Him in 'It Ends With Us'
Justin Baldoni is bringing out more receipts.
After countersuing Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and the actress’ publicist Leslie Sloane for defamation and extortion, the Jane the Virgin alum, 41, is coming forward with more evidence to defend himself against the Gossip Girl star’s sexual harassment allegations.
On his new website, Baldoni shared never-before-seen texts between him and Reynolds, where the father-of-four seemed thrilled for his wife to collaborate with the director on It Ends With Us.
“I’m excited for you to work together. I’m excited for Blake to crack open her creative piggy bank with someone as dynamic as you. This is gonna be INCREDIBLE. I happen to adore you, Justin,” the Deadpool actor, 48, allegedly said to Baldoni in February 2023.
Baldoni also exposed texts between him and Lively, 37, from April 2023.
While discussing a rewrite of the film’s rooftop scene, the mother-of-four allegedly told the father-of-two, “If you knew me (in person) longer you’d have a sense of how flirty and yummy the ball-busting will play. It’s my love language. Spicy and playfully bold, never with teeth…”
In another correspondence, Lively turned down meeting the movie’s intimacy coordinator before they started working.
“I feel good,” she allegedly stated. “I can meet her when we start, thank you though!”
In May 2023, Baldoni sent a message to someone, revealing he was “f------ terrified” of saying the “wrong thing” to Lively when requesting a wardrobe change following intense fan backlash.
In a message from June 2023, Lively invited Baldoni to run lines in her trailer while she was pumping.
“I’m just pumping in my trailer if you wanna work on our lines,” she wrote, to which Baldoni responded, “Copy. Eating with crew and will head that way.”
Elsewhere on the website, Baldoni linked to a 168-page document detailing a timeline of relevant events related to the case.
As OK! previously reported, the legal drama between the celebs began in December 2024, when Lively filed a suit against Baldoni for alleged sexual harassment on the set of It Ends With Us and his alleged attempt to “destroy” her career.
Shortly after, Baldoni filed his $400 million countersuit and a $250 million suit against The New York Times, which published a story that detailed the actress' allegations against him.
Baldoni recently made yet another update to his lawsuit against the married couple regarding the NYT article. The star claimed that metadata embedded in the story showed that Lively and Reynolds’ "malicious and reckless" defamation of his character began on October 31, 2024.
Baldoni’s legal team claimed observers of the article found "viewing the HTML source code for the article revealed references to a 'message-embed-generator' that referred to a date of '2024-10-31.'"
This allegedly exposes that Lively had been plotting against Baldoni for months before filing her bombshell lawsuit against him.