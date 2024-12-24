Blake Lively's Brother-in-Law Bart Johnson Slams Justin Baldoni for Being a 'Fraud' in Blistering Message Amid Lawsuit Drama: 'What a Performance'
Blake Lively's brother-in-law Bart Johnson didn't mince words when talking about the actress' recent lawsuit against her It Ends With Us costar Justin Baldoni.
"He’s a fraud. He puts on the 'costume' of a hero, man bun and all. Used all of the trendy catchphrases & buzz words for his podcasts. None of it’s genuine. It’s all theater. And everyone fell for it. For years. Rewatch his videos with a more critical eye and watch him compliment and praise himself with faux humility and self deprecation. What a performance," the High School Musical star, 54, wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Monday, December 23.
This isn't the first time Johnson, who is married to Lively's half-sister Robyn Lively, has spoken out about the Gossip Girl star, 37.
After Blake sued Justin, 40, for allegedly sexually harassing her while on set of This Ends With Us, Bart left a comment on an Instagram post from The New York Times about the complaint.
"Her complaints were filed during the filming. On record. Long before the public conflict," Bart wrote. "The cast unfollowed him for a reason. Read this article before spiting [sic] ignorance."
"His PR team was stellar. Gross and disgusting but highly effective," Bart continued. "Read the article, their text message exchanges and his PR campaign strategy to bury her by any means necessary. No one is with out faults. But the public got played."
- Justin Baldoni Apologized for His 'Insecurities and Ego' in Resurfaced Wedding Vows to Wife Emily Amid Blake Lively Lawsuit
- Jessica Biel's Reaction To Photos Of Husband Justin Timberlake Holding Hands With Costar Alisha Wainwright Revealed!
- Blake Jenner Responds To Ex Melissa Benoist's Abuse Allegations, Calls It Mutual
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Bart then said being part of the production took a toll on Blake.
"Just IMAGINE being a stay at home mom raising 4 kids, married to the busiest man in Hollywood and at the same time being a girl boss running multiple companies while writing, producing, running non profits and working 16+ hour days from home so you can be with your kids ... he stated. "Launching 2 new businesses you been working on/developing for many years (launch scheduled by distributors, not you, btw) all while getting attacked by a VERY expensive PR smear campaign because you filed a sexual harassment claim for the very film you have to go out and promote with just the right tone or you get cooked!? Looks like she's doing a h--- of a job to me and trying to do good things for the right reasons."
As OK! previously reported, rumors of a feud between Blake and Justin were exposed when they attended the New York premiere of It Ends With Us in August, as they didn't pose together in any photos.
On December 20, Blake claimed that due to Justin's alleged behavior, she "suffered from grief, fear, trauma, and extreme anxiety."
The A Simple Favor star also claimed Justin took part in a "social manipulation" campaign to "destroy" her career and reputation.
For his part, Justin has denied the allegations.
"It is shameful that Ms. Lively and her representatives would make such serious and categorically false accusations against Mr. Baldoni, Wayfarer Studios and its representatives," Baldoni's attorney Bryan Freedman said in a statement to The New York Times, referring to the production company the director cofounded.