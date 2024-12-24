Blake Lively's brother-in-law Bart Johnson didn't mince words when talking about the actress' recent lawsuit against her It Ends With Us costar Justin Baldoni.

"He’s a fraud. He puts on the 'costume' of a hero, man bun and all. Used all of the trendy catchphrases & buzz words for his podcasts. None of it’s genuine. It’s all theater. And everyone fell for it. For years. Rewatch his videos with a more critical eye and watch him compliment and praise himself with faux humility and self deprecation. What a performance," the High School Musical star, 54, wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Monday, December 23.