Blake Lively Was 'in Pain' While Filming 'It Ends With Us,' Costar Michele Morrone Claims: 'I Felt Something Was Wrong'

“I felt something was wrong, and I felt the pain, and then we had the opportunity to talk, me and her,” he added.

The 365 Days alum then shared more details about what Lively was going through at that time period. “Blake was in pain. And I’m really tired to see those kind of cruel and bad comments about her without knowing the situation,” he stated. “So that’s why I want to link right here the article [from] the New York Times so that you can understand before commenting what happened. That’s all I ask. That’s what I want you to do."

“Blake, I love you so much. Keep it up, and we’re going to see each other very, very soon. Love you.”