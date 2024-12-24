Blake Lively Was 'in Pain' While Filming 'It Ends With Us,' Costar Michele Morrone Claims: 'I Felt Something Was Wrong'
Blake Lively's A Simple Favor 2 costar Michele Morrone is sticking up for the star after she filed a lawsuit against her It Ends With Us costar Justin Baldoni, accusing him of sexual harassment and trying to ruin her career.
“So it’s usually not my thing to make these types of videos, but I think it’s time to stand up for a person I really love, and this person is Blake Lively,” the actor, 34, said via his Instagram Story on Monday, December 23, adding that he got close with the Gossip Girl star, 37, while shooting the "incredible" sequel to her 2018 movie A Simple Favor.
“I felt something was wrong, and I felt the pain, and then we had the opportunity to talk, me and her,” he added.
The 365 Days alum then shared more details about what Lively was going through at that time period. “Blake was in pain. And I’m really tired to see those kind of cruel and bad comments about her without knowing the situation,” he stated. “So that’s why I want to link right here the article [from] the New York Times so that you can understand before commenting what happened. That’s all I ask. That’s what I want you to do."
“Blake, I love you so much. Keep it up, and we’re going to see each other very, very soon. Love you.”
As OK! previously reported, the mom-of-four accused Baldoni, 40, of creating a hostile work environment on the set of It Ends With Us, which he directed and starred in as her love interest.
The actress and her team brought forth the demands for Baldoni and his team to when production started again after the actors strike, which included: “No more showing nude videos of women, including producer’s wife, to BL and/or her employees"; “No more mention of Mr. Baldoni’s or Mr. Heath’s previous ‘p----ography addiction’ or BL’s lack of p---ography consumption to BL or to other crew members”; “No more descriptions of their own genitalia to BL”; and “No more improvising of kissing.”
In the filing, the cast and crew were told to not discuss the movie's plotline of domestic violence, as they would focus on the "story of hope" instead. However, the Jane the Virgin star decided to take his own route.
“What the public also did not know was that this was the beginning of a multi-tiered plan that Mr. Baldoni and his team described as ‘social manipulation’ designed to ‘destroy’ Ms. Lively’s reputation,” the complaint reads. “That plan was backed by virtually unlimited resources.”
This past summer, rumors of a feud between the two leads emerged, especially when they didn't pose with each other at the New York premiere.
“I hope that my legal action helps pull back the curtain on these sinister retaliatory tactics to harm people who speak up about misconduct and helps protect others who may be targeted," the mom-of-four said in a statement to The New York Times.
For his part, Baldoni denies the allegations. "It is shameful that Ms. Lively and her representatives would make such serious and categorically false accusations against Mr. Baldoni, Wayfarer Studios and its representatives," Baldoni's attorney Bryan Freedman said in a statement to The New York Times, referring to the production company the director cofounded.
Many have stuck up for Lively, including her costar Jenny Slate.
“As Blake Lively’s castmate and friend, I voice my support as she takes action against those reported to have planned and carried out an attack on her reputation,” Slate said to Today.com. “Blake is a leader, loyal friend and a trusted source of emotional support for me and so many who know and love her.”
She continued: “What has been revealed about the attack on Blake is terribly dark, disturbing, and wholly threatening. I commend my friend, I admire her bravery, and I stand by her side.”