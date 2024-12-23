Blake Lively's 'Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants' Costars Back Her Amid Justin Baldoni Allegations: 'We Stand With Her'
Blake Lively’s The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants costars — America Ferrera, Amber Tamblyn and Alexis Bledel — are speaking out in support of their longtime friend.
The trio posted a heartfelt message on Instagram, backing Lively amid her legal battle with It Ends With Us director Justin Baldoni, who Lively accused of sexual harassment and trying to ruin her career.
“As Blake’s friends and sisters for over twenty years, we stand with her in solidarity as she fights back against the reported campaign waged to destroy her reputation,” their statement began. “Throughout the filming of It Ends With Us, we saw her summon the courage to ask for a safe workplace for herself and colleagues on set, and we are appalled to read the evidence of a premeditated and vindictive effort that ensued to discredit her voice.”
“Most upsetting is the unabashed exploitation of domestic violence survivors' stories to silence a woman who asked for safety. The hypocrisy is astounding," they continued.
Lively, Ferrera, Tamblyn and Bledel all starred in the 2005 film The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants and its 2008 sequel. The foursome have remained close over the years — so much so, they reunited last year to support Ferrera’s Oscar-nominated role in Barbie.
The trio also expressed how proud they are of Lively coming forward amid the drama.
“We are struck by the reality that even if a woman is as strong, celebrated, and resourced as our friend Blake, she can face forceful retaliation for daring to ask for a safe working environment,” they penned. “We are inspired by our sister’s courage to stand up for herself and others. For anyone seeking more information or engaging in this important conversation online, please read the full legal complaint in the investigative reporting by Megan Twohey, Mike McIntire and Julie Tate for the New York Times.”
Moreover, It Ends With Us author Colleen Hoover voiced her support for the Savages alum, saying, “You have been nothing but honest, kind, supportive and patient since the day we met. Thank you for being exactly the human that you are. Never change. Never wilt.”
Robyn Lively, Blake’s sister, also took to social media to celebrate after The New York Times published a report shedding light on the actor's alleged efforts to tarnish her sibling’s reputation.
"FINALLY justice for my sister @blakelively," Robyn wrote while sharing quotes from the article.
“Private messages detail an alleged campaign to tarnish Blake Lively after she accused Justin Baldoni of misconduct on the set of It Ends With Us," the article reads.
In another post, Robyn shared the link to the piece with a simple but powerful caption, stating: “Please read.”
As OK! previously reported, The Age of Adaline star filed the lawsuit on December 20, accusing Justin of sexual harassment and claiming he orchestrated a smear campaign to damage her reputation. The court filing details how, during the production of It Ends With Us, Blake had to request a meeting, attended by her husband, Ryan Reynolds, to address a “hostile work environment.”
During the sit-down, Blake made several demands, including: “no more showing nude videos or images of women to Lively,” “no more mention of Baldoni’s alleged previous ‘p--------- addiction’" and “no more discussions about sexual conquests in front of Lively.”
She also requested that the Clouds alum “should not make inquiries about Lively’s weight” or mention her late father.
Blake also insisted that no additional s-- scenes, including oral s-- or climaxing, be added outside the script she had approved.
On top of that, the court documents also include text messages between Justin and his PR executive, Jennifer Abel, allegedly discussing a strategy to damage Blake’s image on social media.
This tactic, which Blake’s legal team has described as “astroturfing,” involves creating fake public support for a narrative, making it look like the opinions are from ordinary people when they’re actually pushed by a company or group.
In one exchange, Justin sent Jennifer a screenshot of a post on X (formerly Twitter) titled “Hailey Bieber’s history of bullying many women” with the message, “This is what we would need.”
Jennifer responded, “Yes, I literally just spoke to Melissa [Nathan] about this on the break about what we discussed last night for social and digital. Focus on Reddit, TikTok, IG [Instagram].”
Being on set took a toll on the mother-of-four, the lawsuit claims.
“The emotional impact on Ms. Lively has been extreme, not only affecting her, but her family, including her husband and four children,” the lawsuit stated.
In her statement to the New York Times, Blake shared her reasoning behind the suit.
“I hope that my legal action helps pull back the curtain on these sinister retaliatory tactics to harm people who speak up about misconduct and helps protect others who may be targeted,” she said.
Meanwhile, Bryan Freedman, Justin’s lawyer denied the claims.
“It is shameful that Ms. Lively and her representatives would make such serious and categorically false accusations against Mr. Baldoni, Wayfarer Studios and its representatives, as yet another desperate attempt to ‘fix’ her negative reputation,” Bryan told The Post.
Following Blake's complaint, Justin has been dropped by his talent agency.