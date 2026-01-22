or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Blake Lively
OK LogoNEWS

Blake Lively Branded a 'Suicide Bomber' and 'Villain' by Jameela Jamil in Ruthless Texts Amid Justin Baldoni Legal Battle

Photo of Blake Lively, Jameela Jamil and Justin Baldoni
Source: MEGA

Jameela Jamil called Blake Lively a 'suicide bomber' in scathing texts amid the actress' lawsuit against Justin Baldoni.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 22 2026, Published 2:38 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Jameela Jamil is siding with Justin Baldoni amid his legal battle with Blake Lively.

In an alleged August 2024 text chain with the director’s publicist, Jennifer Abel, the Good Place alum, 39, described Lively as a “suicide bomber” and “villain.”

The alleged messages were included in court documents, per a Thursday, January 22, report.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Jameela Jamil dragged Blake Lively in a series of texts.
Source: MEGA

Jameela Jamil dragged Blake Lively in a series of texts.

Jamil accused Lively, 38, of publishing a “tone-deaf” TikTok video promoting her film with Baldoni, It Ends With Us.

“I want to officially incorporate nightmare c--- and demon c--- into my vocabulary; UNBELIEVABLE; She’s doing this to herself,” Abel texted Jamil, who replied, “She’s a suicide bomber at this point.”

The publicist mocked Lively for posting a domestic violence hotline.

“Did you see Blake post the survivors link?” Abel asked, calling her social media share “so cold.”

Jamil responded, “Dead,” and thought her post was “so sick.”

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Jameela Jamil reportedly called Blake Lively a 'suicide bomber.'
Source: MEGA

Jameela Jamil reportedly called Blake Lively a 'suicide bomber.'

Abel jokingly suggested Baldoni, 41, share the same link, but the actress disagreed. She instructed the publicist to “keep him away from her” and “keep him silent.”

“I’ve never seen such a bizarre villain act before,” Jamil wrote. “She’s over over.”

Abel added that she hates Lively “so much.”

MORE ON:
Blake Lively

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Blake Lively Complained About 'Upsetting' Experience Filming 'It Ends With Us'

Image of Blake Lively sued Justin Baldoni for sexual harassment.
Source: MEGA

Blake Lively sued Justin Baldoni for sexual harassment.

The resurfaced text chain comes just one day after alleged messages between Lively and Ben Affleck were leaked.

“I’ve just come out the other side (well almost) of the most upsetting experience I’ve ever had on a movie,” the Gossip Girl alum reportedly wrote. “The making of doc of this film would be more interesting than the movie could ever be. It’s like if Wild Wild Country, Fyre Festival and Going Clear had a baby with The RoomRoom also works though.”

She continued, “Anyway, I ended up rewriting and restructuring the entire script, I also ended up having to direct the movie via the chaotic clown ‘director’/actor/producer/financier/studio head at the center. Yes that’s all the same person.”

Blake Lively Allegedly Said Those Who Work Under Justin Baldoni Are 'in a Cult'

Image of Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni are scheduled to go to trial in May.
Source: MEGA

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni are scheduled to go to trial in May.

Lively alleged that “everyone” who worked under Baldoni was “in a cult,” and that she experienced “wild HR issues.”

“Anyway, now I'm in a bake off with him in the edit,” she said. "He's been editing since, I kid you not, July, and they gave me 10 days to do my own pass. We have a bake off in 12 days. But I have a friends and family preview in NY on Saturday in the meantime so I can get one round of notes or feedback before we duke it out."

Lively sued Baldoni in December 2024 for sexual harassment and igniting a smear campaign against her, which he denied. Baldoni and his production company, Wayfarer Studios, filed a $400 million lawsuit in January 2025 against Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, following disputes over It Ends with Us. Baldoni alleged defamation, extortion and a smear campaign, but a judge dismissed his lawsuit in June 2025.

They are set to go to trial in May.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.