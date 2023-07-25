OK Magazine
Jenna Bush Hager Admits She Was 'Weeping' While Watching 'Barbie' With Daughter Poppy: 'I Cried Multiple Times'

Jul. 25 2023, Published 4:38 p.m. ET

Cue the waterworks.

Jenna Bush Hager was brought to tears while watching the "beautiful" new Barbie movie, the talk show host admitted during the Tuesday, July 25, episode of Today With Hoda & Jenna.

jenna bush hager weeping barbie movie daughter poppy
Source: Today Show

Hoda Kotb kicked off the 10 o'clock hour of Today by informing viewers it was a very special day since her co-host had gone to see the highly anticipated film, which Hager confirmed lived up to all the "hype" it had been receiving.

"It does, but not in the way you think it’s going to," the 41-year-old explained without giving away any spoilers.

hodajenna
Source: Today Show

"I cried, and I know I’m an easy crier," Hager confessed, reiterating that she "cried multiple times."

"It's beautiful," she gushed, noting the movie felt even more special because she was sitting next to her daughter Poppy, 7, who sported a pair of "Barbie shorts" to the movie theater.

"It’s just about what it means to be a human, what it means to be a woman, what it means to be a mother. What it means to be all of those things," Hager detailed, emphasizing once again that she "was weeping."

"I also have a bracelet that says, 'Come on, Barbie, let’s go party,' that my friend’s daughter made me," the television personality added as she flashed the adorable piece of jewelry toward the camera.

hoda jenna
Source: Today Show

"It was really fun," Hager — who dressed in an on-theme pink sweater for the film — stated, telling Kotb she "should go," with her daughters, Haley, 6, and Hope, 4.

The Sisters First author ensured viewers her little one was just fine watching the PG-13 movie, as she didn't quite understand the multiple adult references within the film.

Source: OK!

"There is a lot of talk about what is underneath the Barbie skirt. I’ve always wondered about that, but most of that goes over her head so it doesn’t matter," Hager quipped.

In addition to Poppy, the talk show host shares her eldest daughter, Mila, 10, and son, Hal, 3, with husband Henry. The couple tied the knot in 2008.

