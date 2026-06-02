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Blake Lively Drools Over Ryan Reynolds' Muscles as She Jokes About Turning Her Instagram 'Into an OnlyFans' While Flaunting $25,000 Bag: Photo

Photo of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds
Source: MEGA; @blakelively/Instagram

Ryan Reynolds modeled an expensive purse in a new shot shared by his wife, Blake Lively.

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June 2 2026, Published 4:58 p.m. ET

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The spark is clearly still alive! Blake Lively couldn't resist praising husband Ryan Reynolds after posting a snap that showed off his biceps.

"My account has officially turned into an OnlyFans," Lively, 38, captioned a photo via Instagram on Tuesday, June 2, which captured her husband, 49, from his muscular shoulders down.

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Blake Lively Shared a Thirst Trap of Ryan Reynolds

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Photo of Blake Lively shared a thirst trap featuring her husband Ryan Reynolds' muscles.
Source: @blakelively/Instagram

Blake Lively shared a thirst trap featuring her husband Ryan Reynolds' muscles.

The Deadpool star showed off his fit physique in a brown, body-hugging long-sleeve shirt, its sleeves casually ruched to highlight his toned arms.

Over his shoulder, he appeared to carry a camel-colored Hermès mini Kelly bag, a designer purse with a starting price around $25,000.

Lively had the song "Hold My Purse" by Jly playing in the background of the snap.

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Blake Lively Called Ryan Reynolds 'Delicious'

Photo of Blake Lively said her husband was 'delicious' in a photo that featured his biceps.
Source: @blakelively/Instagram

Blake Lively said her husband was 'delicious' in a photo that featured his biceps.

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants actress often shares flirty photos with her spouse, whom she married in September 2012.

Earlier this week, Lively called him "delicious" while sharing a photo of them lounging outside on the patio. In a follow-up slide, the actress uploaded the same photo but zoomed in on Reynolds’ bulging bicep, making it clear that's what caught her attention.

The actress set the cheeky snap to Justin Bieber’s "Yummy," adding a playful vibe to the post.

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Blake Lively Settled Her Legal Battle Against Justin Baldoni

Photo of Blake Lively initially filed a lawsuit against her 'It Ends With Us' costar Justin Baldoni in December 2024.
Source: MEGA

Blake Lively initially filed a lawsuit against her 'It Ends With Us' costar Justin Baldoni in December 2024.

The lighthearted posts came weeks after Lively privately settled a long legal battle against her It Ends With Us costar and director Justin Baldoni in May.

In December 2024, Lively filed a complaint with the California Civil Rights Department, accusing Baldoni, 42, of sexual harassment while filming the movie.

The actress also claimed Baldoni and his production company, Wayfarer Studios, launched a “social manipulation” campaign aimed at sabotaging her reputation.

Ryan Reynolds Reportedly Encouraged Blake Lively to Resolve Dispute

Photo of Ryan Reynolds reportedly wanted Blake Lively to settle 'for over a year,' according to sources.
Source: MEGA

Ryan Reynolds reportedly wanted Blake Lively to settle 'for over a year,' according to sources.

Baldoni denied the allegations and later filed a $400 million countersuit, which was ultimately dismissed in June 2025.

The Spirited star allegedly encouraged his wife to resolve the ongoing dispute behind the scenes.

"Ryan had been after her to settle for over a year," the insider claimed. "The lawsuit ruined her career and was damaging his. Badly."

The insider further claimed the legal drama impacted Lively’s standing in the industry, as the source added, "Hollywood agents often loath to work with litigious actresses who cause them to go over budget."

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