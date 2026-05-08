Inside Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's 'It Ends With Us' Lawsuit Settlement

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Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s sudden legal settlement may have stopped a courtroom showdown, but it has also sparked a familiar question: what does a settlement actually mean? The resolution brought an end to a long dispute tied to Lively’s allegations that Baldoni orchestrated a retaliatory smear campaign after she raised concerns about alleged sexual harassment on the set of It Ends With Us. Baldoni denied the claims, and the legal fight was ultimately settled with no money exchanged.

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When Settlements Aren’t About Winning Money

Source: MEGA The settlement ended the case without a trial.

“After a settlement involving celebrities, the public often thinks one party received a large sum of money or a party settled because they had a weak case. This is often not the reality,” said Megan Thomas, a sexual harassment attorney and founder of Megan Thomas Law, who was not involved in the case. “In a case like this, we have two monied parties, so reputation takes precedence over a monetary settlement.” Thomas pointed to the carefully worded joint statement released by both sides as a key outcome. The statement noted that “concerns raised by Ms. Lively deserved to be heard,” a detail she said likely reflects a negotiated reputational win. At the same time, Baldoni may have secured protections of his own behind the scenes. “Likely, both parties sought a non-disparagement clause,” Thomas added, noting such provisions are standard to prevent further public conflict.

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The Role of Timing and Confidentiality

Source: MEGA Experts said reputation shaped the agreement.

“Cases tend to settle not so much when they’re trending as when they get close to trial, and the stakes go up,” said Danny Karon, a law professor at the University of Michigan Law School and The Ohio State University Moritz College of Law. “That trending occurs because of an approaching trial date should not be taken to mean the media is driving the settlement process. Instead, the court’s case calendar is.” And unlike a jury verdict, which publicly declares a winner and often includes financial damages, settlements are typically private agreements. “Because settlements tend to be confidential, it’s difficult to form a proper public perception of who won and who lost,” Karon said. “In this manner, public perception can easily be wrong about what a settlement actually means.”

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The Stakes Behind the Scenes

Source: MEGA Court filings revealed major career stakes.

Unsealed court documents revealed just how high those stakes were. Lively’s Hollywood career and business ventures were central to the case, with filings citing her earning millions through partnerships with brands including L’Oreal, Tiffany and Meta. Her legal team also argued that the alleged smear campaign hurt her professional prospects, including the performance of her skincare line, which underperformed retail projections after negative sentiment surged online.

Certainty Over Risk

Source: UNSPLASH Both parties chose to settle instead of risking a trial.