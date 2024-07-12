Blake Lively Jokes Ryan Reynolds Is 'Trying to Get Me Pregnant Again' After He Brings Tiny Dog to Movie Premiere: 'Take Off the Suit'
Blake Lively is still head over heels for husband Ryan Reynolds!
The actress was feeling hot and bothered after she saw her spouse cuddling up with a tiny pooch at a Thursday, July 11, event for Deadpool & Wolverine.
"SOS. He’s trying to get me pregnant again," the blonde beauty, 37, joked in an Instagram Story post. "Put the dog that you find adorable in spite of societal k9 expectations away and take off the d--- teal suit! Rude."
That same day, Reynolds, 47, shared video footage of when he took the dog — who was dressed in a Deadpool costume — onstage with him and Hugh Jackman, 55.
"This is Peggy. AKA: Mary Puppins. Alias: @dogpool. Avoid petting her too vigorously. You’ll see why in a couple weeks. #DeadpoolAndWolverine ⚔️," he captioned the post.
The pooch has its very own Instagram account, and that night, the page posted photos from the event: "Tonight was truly the dog’s bollocks. Thank you London!" the caption read.
Lively recently made another remark about her handsome hubby when Jackman shared an Instagram photo of the dad-of-four showing off his arm muscles.
"My thirst has been trapped," she quipped in the comments section.
As OK! reported, the lovebirds — who married in 2012 — welcomed their fourth child in February 2023, though they've yet to confirm the tot's gender or name.
On a May episode of Today, co-hosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie asked the Detective Pikachu star if their good friend Taylor Swift has included their baby's name in any of her new songs, as she previously named her tune "Betty" for their 9-year-old daughter.
"We always wait for Taylor to tell us what the child’s name will be. And, we’ll say this: We're still waiting," Reynolds comedically replied. "Let’s maybe start, ya know, terrific writer what are we doing here?"
"Lazy is not a word I'd attach to Taylor," the actor clarified of the Grammy winner, 34.
Before they welcomed their fourth child, the Canadian movie star admitted he would love to have another daughter since raising girls is all he knows.
In addition to Betty and their youngest child, they share daughter James, 7, and Inez, 4, both of whom are mentioned in Swift's 2020 song "Betty."
Lively and Reynolds brought their three eldest tots to the music icon's May 30 concert in Madrid, where the duo was seen sharing a sweet smooch as Swift played her hit "Lover."