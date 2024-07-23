Ryan Reynolds Reveals Name of His and Wife Blake Lively's Fourth Child During 'Deadpool and Wolverine' Movie Premiere
While Taylor Swift iconically revealed the name of her best friends Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' third daughter, the famed actor took it upon himself this time around to finally share the name of their fourth child.
During the New York movie premiere of his latest project Deadpool and Wolverine on Monday, July 22, Reynolds very casually announced his and Lively's youngest kid's moniker.
"I want to start by saying thank you to my wife, Blake, who is here," Reynolds expressed during a speech before the film screening. "I want to thank my kids, James, Inez, Betty, Olin, who are here."
Despite sharing Olin's name, it remains unclear whether the little one is a girl or a boy, however, it is traditionally a male name of Scandinavian origin.
"I hope that, if I’m lucky, this moment will be the most traumatic thing — that is, the contents of this movie — that happens in your wondrous life," the dad-of-four joked. "I love that my entire family is here."
Fans learning the name of baby Olin comes a long 17 months after Reynolds and Lively publicly announced the arrival of their fourth child.
"Puppy Bowl Sunday 2023🥘 🍲 🥧 been busy," Lively captioned a post featuring photos of herself without a bump in February 2023.
While the Gossip Girl star didn't officially spell it out for fans, her followers quickly figured out the blonde beauty's clever birth announcement and flooded her comments section with support.
Since then, fans of both Reynolds and Lively have been eager to figure out whether the couple had a son or daughter, as well as the child's name.
Many eagle-eyed admirers tried turning to the lovebirds' best friend for answers, as Swift was the one to share their third daughter's name, Betty, upon releasing her album Folklore in 2020.
The song "Betty" tells the story of a love triangle involving three characters: Betty, James and Inez.
It soon became clear Swift had used Reynols and Lively's three girls, James, 9, Inez, 7, and Betty, 4 — who adorably love to show support for Auntie Taylor during her shows.
Back in May, the Free Guy star, 47, sarcastically joked he was "still waiting" for Swift to inform him of his child's name during a guest appearance on TODAY.
"We always wait for Taylor to tell us what the child’s name will be. And, we’ll say this: We're still waiting," The Proposal actor quipped while speaking with co-hosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie.
"Let’s maybe start, ya know, terrific writer what are we doing here?" Reynolds added, jokingly asking Swift to get to work and include his youngest kid in a song.