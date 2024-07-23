OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Ryan Reynolds
OK LogoNEWS

Ryan Reynolds Reveals Name of His and Wife Blake Lively's Fourth Child During 'Deadpool and Wolverine' Movie Premiere

Photo of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds.
Source: MEGA

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively finally let the world in on the name of their fourth child!

By:

Jul. 23 2024, Published 9:25 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

While Taylor Swift iconically revealed the name of her best friends Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' third daughter, the famed actor took it upon himself this time around to finally share the name of their fourth child.

During the New York movie premiere of his latest project Deadpool and Wolverine on Monday, July 22, Reynolds very casually announced his and Lively's youngest kid's moniker.

Article continues below advertisement
ryan reynolds blake livelys fourth child name olin movie premiere
Source: MEGA

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively got married in 2012.

"I want to start by saying thank you to my wife, Blake, who is here," Reynolds expressed during a speech before the film screening. "I want to thank my kids, James, Inez, Betty, Olin, who are here."

Despite sharing Olin's name, it remains unclear whether the little one is a girl or a boy, however, it is traditionally a male name of Scandinavian origin.

Article continues below advertisement
ryan reynolds blake livelys fourth child name olin movie premiere
Source: MEGA

The famous couple shares four children: James, 9, Inez, 7, Betty, 4, and Olin, 1.

Article continues below advertisement

"I hope that, if I’m lucky, this moment will be the most traumatic thing — that is, the contents of this movie — that happens in your wondrous life," the dad-of-four joked. "I love that my entire family is here."

Fans learning the name of baby Olin comes a long 17 months after Reynolds and Lively publicly announced the arrival of their fourth child.

Article continues below advertisement
ryan reynolds blake livelys fourth child name olin movie premiere
Source: MEGA

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have yet to announce whether their youngest kid is a boy or a girl.

Article continues below advertisement

"Puppy Bowl Sunday 2023🥘 🍲 🥧 been busy," Lively captioned a post featuring photos of herself without a bump in February 2023.

While the Gossip Girl star didn't officially spell it out for fans, her followers quickly figured out the blonde beauty's clever birth announcement and flooded her comments section with support.

MORE ON:
Ryan Reynolds
Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

Since then, fans of both Reynolds and Lively have been eager to figure out whether the couple had a son or daughter, as well as the child's name.

Many eagle-eyed admirers tried turning to the lovebirds' best friend for answers, as Swift was the one to share their third daughter's name, Betty, upon releasing her album Folklore in 2020.

Article continues below advertisement
ryan reynolds blake livelys fourth child name olin movie premiere
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift iconically referenced Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' three daughters names in her 2020 song 'Betty.'

Article continues below advertisement

The song "Betty" tells the story of a love triangle involving three characters: Betty, James and Inez.

It soon became clear Swift had used Reynols and Lively's three girls, James, 9, Inez, 7, and Betty, 4 — who adorably love to show support for Auntie Taylor during her shows.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

Back in May, the Free Guy star, 47, sarcastically joked he was "still waiting" for Swift to inform him of his child's name during a guest appearance on TODAY.

"We always wait for Taylor to tell us what the child’s name will be. And, we’ll say this: We're still waiting," The Proposal actor quipped while speaking with co-hosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie.

"Let’s maybe start, ya know, terrific writer what are we doing here?" Reynolds added, jokingly asking Swift to get to work and include his youngest kid in a song.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.