Blake Lively's Lawyers Call Justin Baldoni's 'Desperate' $400 Million Lawsuit 'Another Chapter in the Abuser Playbook': 'It Will Fail'
Blake Lively isn't backing down after Justin Baldoni slapped her with a bombshell $400 million lawsuit.
The Gossip Girl star's legal team responded to her It Ends With Us costar's lengthy legal filing just hours after he submitted court documents on Thursday, January 16, accusing Lively, her husband, Ryan Reynolds, and the actress' publicist Leslie Sloane of defamation, extortion and other intense claims.
"This latest lawsuit from Justin Baldoni, Wayfarer Studios, and its associates is another chapter in the abuser playbook," lawyers for Lively declared in a statement to a news publication. "This is an age-old story: A woman speaks up with concrete evidence of sexual harassment and retaliation and the abuser attempts to turn the tables on the victim."
The Age of Adeline actress' attorneys continued: "This is what experts call DARVO. Deny. Attack. Reverse Victim Offender."
Lively's legal team claimed Baldoni and his production company, Wayfarer Studios, only filed the "meritless lawsuits" in an effort to "overwhelm the public's ability to understand that what they are doing is retaliation against sexual harassment allegations."
"They are trying to shift the narrative to Ms. Lively by falsely claiming that she seized creative control and alienated the cast from Mr. Baldoni," her lawyers insisted. "The evidence will show that the cast and others had their own negative experiences with Mr. Baldoni and Wayfarer. The evidence will also show that Sony asked Ms. Lively to oversee Sony’s cut of the film, which they then selected for distribution and was a resounding success."
"Their response to sexual harassment allegations: she wanted it, it’s her fault. Their justification for why this happened to her: look what she was wearing. In short, while the victim focuses on the abuse, the abuser focuses on the victim," the legal professionals added. "The strategy of attacking the woman is desperate, it does not refute the evidence in Ms. Lively’s complaint, and it will fail."
Meanwhile, Baldoni's lawyer Bryan Freedman defended his client's hefty lawsuit against Lively, her husband, her publicist and the agent's PR firm Vision PR, Inc. in a statement to OK! on Thursday.
"This lawsuit is a legal action based on an overwhelming amount of untampered evidence detailing Blake Lively and her team’s duplicitous attempt to destroy Justin Baldoni, his team and their respective companies by disseminating grossly edited, unsubstantiated, new and doctored information to the media," the message read.
Freedman alleged: "It is clear based on our own all out willingness to provide all complete text messages, emails, video footage and other documentary evidence that was shared between the parties in real time, that this is a battle she will not win and will certainly regret. Blake Lively was either severely misled by her team or intentionally and knowingly misrepresented the truth."
"Let’s not forget, Ms. Lively and her team attempted to bulldoze reputations and livelihoods for heinously selfish reasons through their own dangerous manipulation of the media before even taking any actual legal action. We know the truth, and now the public does too. Justin and his team have nothing to hide, documents do not lie," the statement concluded.