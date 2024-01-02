Blake Lively Jokes She 'Moonlights as an Interior Designer' as She Shows Off Her and Ryan Reynolds' Gorgeous Bedroom: Photos
Blake Lively gave fans a glimpse of her humble abode, which she shares with husband Ryan Reynolds.
"2023 Memories: Only @michaelkors could get me to squeeze into gold sequins way too soon after having a baby. Love you MK✨🪩 ✨ (and yes I low key moonlight as an interior designer but please don’t tell bc I definitely don’t want the world to know that I have a hidden talent which I require external validation on)," the actress, 36, captioned some throwback photos of herself from New York Fashion Week via Instagram on December 30.
In the snapshots, the Gossip Girl alum stood in front of her bed as she showed off her marble bathtub in the background.
Of course, people complimented Lively's style.
Rita Wilson wrote, "So so pretty!!!! Love your Interior design," while Alyssa Milano added, "Gorgeous. All of you."
Some people even said the blonde babe reminded them of her Gossip Girl character, Serena van der Woodsen.
"It’s giving Gossip Girl episode when everyone dressed up as studio 54," one person pointed out, while another said, "it’s giving… serena van der woodsen ✨💛💫."
As OK! previously reported, Lively and Reynolds, 47, who share four kids: daughters James, 8, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3, and their fourth child, who they have yet to reveal their name or sex, reflected on 2023, as they posted a few photo dumps for their millions of followers.
"Thank you 2023 part 1. In no real order. I got to spend most of the year working and playing with the people I ❤️❤️," he captioned the carousel of photos via Instagram.
One of the photos included Lively and Reynolds, who got married in 2012, posing on the beach as a rainbow appeared in the background.
For her part, Lively also reminisced about her tirp to Disneyland Paris. "2023 Highlights: pumping at @disneylandparis 🥛 Cheers Remy," she captioned some cute photos.
People then praised Lively for being so open about b------feeding out in the open.
One person wrote, "Love normalizing pumping in public 👏❤️," while another said, "Love seeing pumping normalized! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 get it mama! Happy new year!"
A third person praised the mom-of-four, writing, "Been there done that pumping journey at Disney! Hugs mama, Elvie on space mountain was a feat 😂."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Though the pair have yet to reveal more details about their baby, who was born in 2023, the Just Friends star gushed about their brood.
“We’re very excited. Look, we wouldn’t do this four times if we didn’t love it,” Reynolds joked during CNBC’s Power Lunch broadcast after the pair became a family-of-six. “Everybody’s doing great. Everybody’s actually doing fantastic.”