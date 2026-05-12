Megyn Kelly Accuses Blake Lively of Having 'Paper-Thin Skin' as She Bashes 'Mean Girl' Actress Following Justin Baldoni Lawsuit Settlement
May 12 2026, Published 6:33 p.m. ET
Megyn Kelly couldn't care less about Blake Lively — in fact, she seems to despise the Gossip Girl alum.
The journalist laid into the actress on the Tuesday, May 12, episode of "The Megyn Kelly Show" while discussing her recent legal settlement with It Ends With Us costar Justin Baldoni
Kelly began by mocking the idea that the settlement means "no one's gonna get smeared anymore on the internet because of her," referring to Lively's claim that Baldoni orchestrated a "smear campaign" to ruin her reputation.
'We're Allowed to Dislike Her'
"She looked terrible. She was equally nasty," Kelly, 55, said. "Harassment on the internet was a thing before this case, and it will be a thing after this case."
"We're allowed to dislike her," the host went on. "We're allowed to write terrible things about her when it's raised in terms of our opinion, you can't make up facts about somebody [if] they're false."
She added, "But if we think she's a terrible, spoiled, mean girl bully, we're free to say that."
Contuining, Kelly explained why she and many others aren't fans of the Another Simple Favor star.
"We think that based on the interview," she said, referring to a now-viral 2016 interview in which Lively was dismissive toward the interviewer.
The journalist then slammed the actress for "pretending that she was really just an avenger for others," claiming Lively's "tissue paper-thin skin" led her to accuse Baldoni of trying to tarnish her reputation.
"She was like, 'There's no way anyone could possibly just hate me organically,'" Kelly added.
- Megyn Kelly Trashes 'Narcissistic' Bully Blake Lively for Subpoenaing Her in Justin Baldoni Lawsuit
- Megyn Kelly Claims 'No One Wants to Cast' Blake Lively After She 'Tried to Ruin' Justin Baldoni: 'Offers Have Dried Up'
- Megyn Kelly Unleashes on 'Bully' Blake Lively as Justin Baldoni's Lawyer Suggests Actress Has 'Narcissistic Qualities'
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Inside the Lawsuit
Lively's lawyers released a statement on May 7 that called the settlement a "resounding victory" for the mom-of-four, who filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against Baldoni in December 2024.
She also accused the director of hiring a crisis management and publicity team to "destroy" her career.
Baldoni, 42, filed a lawsuit of his own against the actress, claiming she tried to ruin his reputation while she sought to take control of the film.
'A Resounding Victory'
Lively's lawyer said, "By agreeing to this settlement, and waiving their right to appeal, Justin Baldoni and every individual defendant now face personal liability for abusing the legal system to silence and intimidate Ms. Lively."
"By admitting that Ms. Lively’s concerns 'deserved to be heard,' the defendants have ended once and for all the fiction that Ms. Lively 'fabricated' claims of sexual harassment and retaliation," the statement continued. "From day one, Blake Lively’s mission was clear: expose and hold accountable those who weaponize smear campaigns and retaliatory lawsuits to intimidate and silence survivors. That mission continues.”