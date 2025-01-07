Justin Baldoni's Lawyer Prepared to Expose 'More and More Receipts' Against Blake Lively Amid 'It Ends With Us' Lawsuit

"What we're going to do, is like no one's ever done in any kind of case. We're going to take what the young kids call 'receipts,' and we're going to take those text messages and put them out for the public to see," Freedman declared after Lively, 37, accused Baldoni, 40, of sexual harassment and trying to "destroy" her career with an alleged smear campaign.

The renowned attorney continued: "We're doing it as we speak, we have been doing it, and what you're starting to see is a complete turnaround in this story. You're starting to see a turnaround because people are questioning, 'is this truthful or not?'"