Justin Baldoni's Lawyer Prepared to Expose 'More and More Receipts' Against Blake Lively Amid 'It Ends With Us' Lawsuit
Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively's legal battle is only getting started.
During a guest appearance on the Monday night, January 6, episode of NewsNation's CUOMO, the Jane the Virgin actor's lawyer Bryan Freedman warned host Chris Cuomo of what's to come as his client fights back against a scathing lawsuit filed by the Gossip Girl star in December 2024.
"What we're going to do, is like no one's ever done in any kind of case. We're going to take what the young kids call 'receipts,' and we're going to take those text messages and put them out for the public to see," Freedman declared after Lively, 37, accused Baldoni, 40, of sexual harassment and trying to "destroy" her career with an alleged smear campaign.
The renowned attorney continued: "We're doing it as we speak, we have been doing it, and what you're starting to see is a complete turnaround in this story. You're starting to see a turnaround because people are questioning, 'is this truthful or not?'"
Freedman also discussed Baldoni's intense $250 million lawsuit against The New York Times, calling out the newspaper for allegedly publishing misleading or false information.
"When Blake Lively says she was sexually harassed because Justin Baldoni went into her trailer while she was breastfeeding, what she [the writer] failed to talk about is the invitation that she [Lively] sent in a text message and said, 'I'm pumping come down to my trailer, and we'll go over lines.' It's right there. It's in a text message. [The New York Times] reviewed [a] thousand pages. Why didn't they find that one? I could go on and on and on. There's more and more and more receipts," the lawyer noted.
As for why Baldoni sued the news outlet for libel, Freedman explained: "I'm blaming the New York Times for participating with Blake Lively's publicists and engaging in this campaign where they actually were part of facilitating the complaint getting filed with the CRD which is the Civil Rights Division, knew the complaint was getting filed [and] encouraged them to file the complaint. [They] had a copy of the complaint before it was filed, and once it was filed, they went with a story, and they completely relied on these texts messages given to them."
Freedman said his client "challenged the veracity of the story" drafted by the publication "[and] of the text messages, and specifically said that those messages were cherry-picked and used out of context."
"Was there a follow up phone call? Was there please tell us more? What do you mean by cherry picked and taken out of context? There was no investigative journalism done whatsoever. It was a complete reckless disregard for the truth. And why was that? Chris, you know why. That was because Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are who they are, and that's why that was done," the legal professional concluded.
NewsNation's Cuomo airs weeknights at 8 p.m. ET.