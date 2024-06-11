OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Style > Blake Lively
OK LogoSTYLE

Blake Lively's Chanel Outfit Gets Trolled by Fans: 'Looks Like She Snuck Out of a Pajama Party' — Photos

blake lively outfit trolled by fans pajama party photos
Source: mega
By:

Jun. 11 2024, Published 3:25 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

What would Serena van der Woodsen say?

Blake Lively's outfit divided fans on the night of Monday, June 10, when she attended the 17th annual Chanel Tribeca Festival Artists Dinner.

Article continues below advertisement

For the glam NYC event, the actress rocked a neoprene Chanel jacket that featured the brand's iconic emblem in different colors as well as a floral pattern. She completed the look with matching flare pants and gorgeous jewelry.

Though the blonde beauty is usually on everyone's best-dressed list, the majority of fans weren't loving the ensemble.

blake lively outfit trolled by fans pajama party photos
Source: mega

Fans poked fun at the outfit Blake Lively wore on Monday, June 10.

Article continues below advertisement

"Just looks like she is wearing fancy pajamas. Meh," one person wrote on Reddit, while another joked, "She looks like she snuck out of a pyjama [sic] party in the very best way."

"Glad to see I wasn't the only one who thought this look reads PJ's. Blake is gorgeous, so it still looks fun, but in no way does this look dressed up," said a third, while a fourth individual confessed, "My first thought was, wow, she finally missed. This outfit is awful."

Article continues below advertisement
blake lively outfit trolled by fans pajama party photos
Source: mega

The star donned Chanel for the brand's celebratory dinner in NYC.

Article continues below advertisement

The Gossip Girl alum, 36, went solo to the event, with husband Ryan Reynolds, 47, likely staying home with their four kids.

Earlier that day, the dad-of-four went to a taping of The View with his mom, Tammy, explaining on-air, "My mom is here visiting her grandkids, and yesterday she said, 'It’s my dream to go to The View,'" he recalled.

"First off, I try to do what she says because you don’t know what she’s capable of. Unspeakable violence," the Aviation Gin founder joked. "I didn't want to taste the back of her hand, so I said let’s go to The View."

MORE ON:
Blake Lively
Article continues below advertisement
blake lively outfit trolled by fans pajama party photos
Source: mega

Lively's manicure matched her outfit.

Article continues below advertisement

The couple and their three eldest daughters — James, 9, Inez, 7, and Betty, 4 — were recently in Madrid to watch pal Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert.

Though the A Simple Favor star gave birth to their fourth child sometime in February 2023, the gender and name have yet to be revealed.

In a recent Today interview, the Deadpool actor was asked if Swift included the name of their fourth child somewhere in her new album, as she mentioned their three daughters on Folklore.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
blake lively outfit trolled by fans pajama party photos
Source: mega

The actress and husband Ryan Reynolds share four kids.

Article continues below advertisement

"We always wait for Taylor to tell us what the child’s name will be," he quipped in response. "And, we’ll say this: We're still waiting."

"Let’s maybe start, ya know, terrific writer what are we doing here?" Reynolds joked, then clarifying, "Lazy is not a word I'd attach to Taylor."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.