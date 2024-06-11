Blake Lively's Chanel Outfit Gets Trolled by Fans: 'Looks Like She Snuck Out of a Pajama Party' — Photos
What would Serena van der Woodsen say?
Blake Lively's outfit divided fans on the night of Monday, June 10, when she attended the 17th annual Chanel Tribeca Festival Artists Dinner.
For the glam NYC event, the actress rocked a neoprene Chanel jacket that featured the brand's iconic emblem in different colors as well as a floral pattern. She completed the look with matching flare pants and gorgeous jewelry.
Though the blonde beauty is usually on everyone's best-dressed list, the majority of fans weren't loving the ensemble.
"Just looks like she is wearing fancy pajamas. Meh," one person wrote on Reddit, while another joked, "She looks like she snuck out of a pyjama [sic] party in the very best way."
"Glad to see I wasn't the only one who thought this look reads PJ's. Blake is gorgeous, so it still looks fun, but in no way does this look dressed up," said a third, while a fourth individual confessed, "My first thought was, wow, she finally missed. This outfit is awful."
The Gossip Girl alum, 36, went solo to the event, with husband Ryan Reynolds, 47, likely staying home with their four kids.
Earlier that day, the dad-of-four went to a taping of The View with his mom, Tammy, explaining on-air, "My mom is here visiting her grandkids, and yesterday she said, 'It’s my dream to go to The View,'" he recalled.
"First off, I try to do what she says because you don’t know what she’s capable of. Unspeakable violence," the Aviation Gin founder joked. "I didn't want to taste the back of her hand, so I said let’s go to The View."
The couple and their three eldest daughters — James, 9, Inez, 7, and Betty, 4 — were recently in Madrid to watch pal Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert.
Though the A Simple Favor star gave birth to their fourth child sometime in February 2023, the gender and name have yet to be revealed.
In a recent Today interview, the Deadpool actor was asked if Swift included the name of their fourth child somewhere in her new album, as she mentioned their three daughters on Folklore.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"We always wait for Taylor to tell us what the child’s name will be," he quipped in response. "And, we’ll say this: We're still waiting."
"Let’s maybe start, ya know, terrific writer what are we doing here?" Reynolds joked, then clarifying, "Lazy is not a word I'd attach to Taylor."