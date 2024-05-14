Ryan Reynolds Jokes About Wife Blake Lively's Beauty: 'She's Not a Slouch'

All jokes aside, Reynolds noted that finding the right balance between his career and family life is his biggest priority.

"My mission in life is to get home to be with my kids. It’s funny that I’m working with [IF costar] Steve Carell because years ago somebody said to me, ‘Oh, you’re a real Steve Carell,’ and I was like, ‘What does that mean? I love Steve Carell. What does that mean?’" he recalled to the first reporter.

"[They were] like, ‘Oh, he’s always just, as soon as he’s done [at] work, there’s no socializing. There’s a Steve-sized hole in the wall, and he’s on his way to his kids.’ That’s how I am," the Deadpool lead admitted.