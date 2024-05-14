Ryan Reynolds Jokes About Wife Blake Lively's Beauty: 'She's Not a Slouch'
Ryan Reynolds knows he's one lucky man!
At the Monday, May 13, premiere of his new movie IF, a reporter expressed their jealousy that after the event, he gets to go home to wife Blake Lively.
"[She’s] not a slouch, that’s for sure," the actor, 47, quipped of the Gossip Girl alum, 36, who's the mother of his four children.
While most of the Hollywood hunk's movies are too adult for his offspring, he admitted they were excited to see his PG-rated film.
"They love the trailers, and then they watch all those little thirty-second spots that you can YouTube. They're pretty obsessed with it," he shared with another news outlet, noting that his kids are sometimes so entranced by the clips that he has to remind them, "We're going to school right now. We're not watching the trailer. We're going to school."
All jokes aside, Reynolds noted that finding the right balance between his career and family life is his biggest priority.
"My mission in life is to get home to be with my kids. It’s funny that I’m working with [IF costar] Steve Carell because years ago somebody said to me, ‘Oh, you’re a real Steve Carell,’ and I was like, ‘What does that mean? I love Steve Carell. What does that mean?’" he recalled to the first reporter.
"[They were] like, ‘Oh, he’s always just, as soon as he’s done [at] work, there’s no socializing. There’s a Steve-sized hole in the wall, and he’s on his way to his kids.’ That’s how I am," the Deadpool lead admitted.
In fact, as OK! reported, the power couple decided to skip this year's Met Gala so they could spend time with their kids. Though their daughters, James, 9, Inez, 7, and Betty, 4, became big sisters in February 2023, the duo has yet to reveal the youngest tot's name.
In the past, the spouses' close friend Taylor Swift, 34, had the honor of debuting the little girls' monikers in her songs, but during Reynolds' May 13 appearance on Today, he refused to spill whether or not the name is included on the Grammy winner's new album, The Tortured Poets Department.
"We always wait for Taylor to tell us what the child’s name will be," he quipped. "And, we’ll say this: We're still waiting."
"Let’s maybe start, ya know, terrific writer ... what are we doing here?" the movie star added before clarifying that "lazy is not a word I'd attach to Taylor."