Ryan Reynolds Jokes He and Wife Blake Lively Are 'Still Waiting' for BFF Taylor Swift to Name Their Fourth Child
So there's James, 9, Inez, 7, Betty, 4, and...
Taylor Swift famously included Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's three daughters' names in her 2020 song "Betty" — but fans are still waiting for her to name-drop what the A-list couple calls their fourth child.
During a Monday, May 13, guest appearance on Today, Reynolds stayed mum when it came to revealing the identity of his and Lively's youngest child, however, he did join co-hosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie in playfully imagining Swift's potential future inclusion of baby No. 4 in one of her future songs.
"We always wait for Taylor to tell us what the child’s name will be. And, we’ll say this: We're still waiting," the Deadpool star quipped, confirming he and the actress were still choosing to keep their fourth kid's moniker — and gender — disclosed at this time.
Continuing to poke fun at the "Love Story" singer, whose close friendship with Lively dates back to 2015, Reynolds comedically added, "Let’s maybe start, ya know, terrific writer what are we doing here?"
The dad-of-four made sure to note, "lazy is not a word I'd attach to Taylor."
Lively and Reynolds have always been known to keep their children's lives extremely private and away from the pair's involvement in Hollywood.
Ahead of welcoming baby No. 4, the Free Guy actor admitted he was hopeful the child would be a girl.
- John Krasinski Hilariously Admits He 'Emotionally Blackmailed' Blake Lively Into Joining His Movie 'IF' Alongside Husband Ryan Reynolds
- Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Skipped the Met Gala for One Sweet Reason
- 14 Celebrity Couples Who Were Good-Looking But Cursed: From Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston to Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"I know girls, so I'm kind of hoping that," he said during a previous appearance on Today in November 2022 — just two months after Reynolds and Lively announced the actress was pregnant.
Plus, as one of three boys in his own family growing up, Reynolds joked about the craziness a son could bring.
"I love my well-being and my home," Reynolds sarcastically stated, recalling how he and his brothers would behave like "arsonists and firemen."
While the Green Lantern actor had hopes of having another daughter, the IF star acknowledged he and Lively "never find out 'til [they're born]."
The identity of Reynolds and Lively's youngest offspring continues to remain unknown more than one year after the Gossip Girl actress gave birth to the baby in February 2023.
At the time, Reynolds confirmed he and the Shallows actress were "very excited" about welcoming their newborn, noting: "Look, we wouldn’t do this four times if we didn’t love it."
"Everybody’s doing great. Everybody’s actually doing fantastic," he gushed, as OK! previously reported. "If we haven’t figured it out by now, I think we’d be in deep trouble. But it’s a zoo over here."