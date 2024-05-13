Ryan Reynolds Jokes He and Wife Blake Lively Are 'Still Waiting' for BFF Taylor Swift to Name Their Fourth Child

During a Monday, May 13, guest appearance on Today, Reynolds stayed mum when it came to revealing the identity of his and Lively's youngest child, however, he did join co-hosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie in playfully imagining Swift's potential future inclusion of baby No. 4 in one of her future songs.

"We always wait for Taylor to tell us what the child’s name will be. And, we’ll say this: We're still waiting," the Deadpool star quipped, confirming he and the actress were still choosing to keep their fourth kid's moniker — and gender — disclosed at this time.