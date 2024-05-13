OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Ryan Reynolds
OK LogoNEWS

Ryan Reynolds Jokes He and Wife Blake Lively Are 'Still Waiting' for BFF Taylor Swift to Name Their Fourth Child

ryan reynolds blake lively waiting taylor swift name fourth child
Source: MEGA
By:

May 13 2024, Published 2:10 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

So there's James, 9, Inez, 7, Betty, 4, and...

Taylor Swift famously included Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's three daughters' names in her 2020 song "Betty" — but fans are still waiting for her to name-drop what the A-list couple calls their fourth child.

Article continues below advertisement
ryan reynolds blake lively waiting taylor swift name fourth child
Source: MEGA

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds share four children.

During a Monday, May 13, guest appearance on Today, Reynolds stayed mum when it came to revealing the identity of his and Lively's youngest child, however, he did join co-hosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie in playfully imagining Swift's potential future inclusion of baby No. 4 in one of her future songs.

"We always wait for Taylor to tell us what the child’s name will be. And, we’ll say this: We're still waiting," the Deadpool star quipped, confirming he and the actress were still choosing to keep their fourth kid's moniker — and gender — disclosed at this time.

Article continues below advertisement
ryan reynolds blake lively waiting taylor swift name fourth child
Source: @blakelively/Instagram

Taylor Swift included her best friend Blake Lively's daughters' names in her 2020 song 'Betty.'

Article continues below advertisement

Continuing to poke fun at the "Love Story" singer, whose close friendship with Lively dates back to 2015, Reynolds comedically added, "Let’s maybe start, ya know, terrific writer what are we doing here?"

The dad-of-four made sure to note, "lazy is not a word I'd attach to Taylor."

Article continues below advertisement
ryan reynolds blake lively waiting taylor swift name fourth child
Source: MEGA

Blake Lively gave birth to her and Ryan Reynolds' fourth child in February 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

Lively and Reynolds have always been known to keep their children's lives extremely private and away from the pair's involvement in Hollywood.

Ahead of welcoming baby No. 4, the Free Guy actor admitted he was hopeful the child would be a girl.

MORE ON:
Ryan Reynolds
Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

"I know girls, so I'm kind of hoping that," he said during a previous appearance on Today in November 2022 — just two months after Reynolds and Lively announced the actress was pregnant.

Plus, as one of three boys in his own family growing up, Reynolds joked about the craziness a son could bring.

Article continues below advertisement
ryan reynolds blake lively waiting taylor swift name fourth child
Source: MEGA

The couple keeps their childrens' lives extremely private.

Article continues below advertisement

"I love my well-being and my home," Reynolds sarcastically stated, recalling how he and his brothers would behave like "arsonists and firemen."

While the Green Lantern actor had hopes of having another daughter, the IF star acknowledged he and Lively "never find out 'til [they're born]."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

The identity of Reynolds and Lively's youngest offspring continues to remain unknown more than one year after the Gossip Girl actress gave birth to the baby in February 2023.

At the time, Reynolds confirmed he and the Shallows actress were "very excited" about welcoming their newborn, noting: "Look, we wouldn’t do this four times if we didn’t love it."

"Everybody’s doing great. Everybody’s actually doing fantastic," he gushed, as OK! previously reported. "If we haven’t figured it out by now, I think we’d be in deep trouble. But it’s a zoo over here."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.