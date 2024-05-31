OK Magazine
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Share Sweet Kiss During Taylor Swift's Performance of 'Lover' in Madrid: Photos

May 31 2024, Published 12:02 p.m. ET

“Sparks Fly” when Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are together!

On Thursday, May 30, the Gossip Girl alum and the Deadpool star were caught locking lips while attending pal Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert in Madrid, Spain.

blake ryan
Source: @blakelivelybrazil/Instagram

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds were spotted kissing at Taylor Swift's concert in Madrid.

Shortly after the event, a fan page released footage of the power couple — who tied the knot in 2012 — as they took selfies and danced along to the “Cruel Summer” singer’s greatest hits.

Lively stepped out in a pink tank top and jean shorts while Reynolds opted for a blue and white button down.

“Selfie and a kiss! 🥰 — Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds during the song ‘Lover’ at Taylor Swift's concert,” the post read.

The actors were also joined by their three daughters, James, 9, Inez, 7, and Betty, 4, who were seen rocking out to Swift's song “Betty," which sweetly mentions all of their names.

blake ryan
Source: @blakelivelybrazil/Instagram

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds were spotted taking selfies at Taylor Swift's concert in Madrid.

The lovebirds also have a fourth child, though they have not released the baby’s name to the public.

As OK! previously reported, Reynolds recently joked about how he and Lively are waiting for Swift to reveal their fourth kid’s moniker in one of her tunes.

During a May 13 guest appearance on Today, Reynolds kept quiet when it came to revealing the identity of his and Lively's youngest child, however, he did join co-hosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie in playfully imagining Swift's potential future inclusion of the offspring’s name in a track.

"We always wait for Taylor to tell us what the child’s name will be. And, we’ll say this: We're still waiting," the hunk, 47, joked.

blake ryan
Source: @blakelivelybrazil/Instagram

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds attended Taylor Swift's concert in Madrid with their three daughters.

"Let’s maybe start, ya know, terrific writer what are we doing here?" he quipped of Swift, who has been close friends with Lively, 36, since 2015.

Clarified the dad-of-four, "lazy is not a word I'd attach to Taylor."

Both Lively and Reynolds have always kept their children’s lives out of the spotlight, however, before the Free Guy lead welcomed his youngest, he admitted he would love to have another daughter.

"I know girls, so I'm kind of hoping that," Reynolds confessed on his November 2022 appearance on Today just months after the celebs announced the blonde beauty was pregnant.

blake ryan
Source: MEGA

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are close pals of Taylor Swift.

"I love my well-being and my home," Reynolds shared, noting how when he grew up with all brothers they acted like "arsonists and firemen."

The Green Lantern star added that he and Lively "never find out [the gender] 'til [they're born]."

Lively gave birth to their fourth baby in February 2023. At the time, Reynolds confirmed he was "very excited" about welcoming their newborn, noting: "Look, we wouldn’t do this four times if we didn’t love it."

"Everybody’s doing great. Everybody’s actually doing fantastic," he gushed. "If we haven’t figured it out by now, I think we’d be in deep trouble. But it’s a zoo over here."

