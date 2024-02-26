Blake Lively Tells Avril Lavigne 'Dreams Really Do Come True' as She Shares Photo of Ryan Reynolds' Skater Boy Look
Ryan Reynolds is in his skater boy era!
On Sunday, February 25, the actor and wife Blake Lively headed to a park, with the blonde beauty snapping a photo of her husband carrying a skateboard and a helmet.
In Lively's Instagram Story, she had Avril Lavigne's hit tune "Sk8er Boi" playing in the background, and the 36-year-old even tagged the singer, 39, in the post, writing, "@avrillavigne dreams really do come true."
To add to his skater aesthetic, the Deadpool star, 47, rocked an orange beanie, sunglasses, a plaid coat, straight leg jeans and a pair of white Converse sneakers.
Lavigne reposted Lively's upload and wrote, "Yaas 🛹🛹🛹 🤘🤘."
The couple is always sharing funny anecdotes about their life on Instagram, with Reynolds recently poking fun at his wife while she attended the February 11 Super Bowl with Taylor Swift.
During the game, a commercial for his upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine movie debuted, prompting him to take a photo with his TV at home and captioning it, "Has everyone seen the #Deadpool trailer? Also has anyone seen my wife?"
The next day, the Gossip Girl alum posted a snap of herself in their living room, writing, "Honey, I’m home. My day was good. Yours?"
Several days later, the Betty Buzz founder penned a funny recap about her Super Bowl experience.
"Last week I left my kids for the first time ever and wore pants that were shoes. I took pictures upside down and had no clue," she quipped alongside photos of her outfit. "I treated a friendship bracelet like a Flat Stanley for my husband like I didn’t realize it wasn’t ‘07."
"I borrowed more jewelry than the skelton in the Pirates of the Caribbean ride," she added. "And I went clubbing. Now I know what my episode of the Twilight Zone would look like. 💥🙌😆♥️🥰."
As OK! reported, the spouses' marriage really is as sweet as it seems, as an insider claimed they overcame any rough patches they endured during the beginning of their relationship.
"They have their differences like any other couple, but things get resolved through open dialogue," the insider spilled to a magazine. "There’s never sustained drama because they’re very quick to compromise."
The source added that the stars both have a "lighthearted vibe. They’re soulmates and just click."
The duo is also always on the same page when it comes to their four children.
"They don’t have a ton of help in terms of nannies. They’re both very dedicated parents," the source noted, adding they "were both totally in agreement from the get-go that they’d put their kids before anything else."
"It’s worked out beautifully, and they’re proud of how they’ve prioritized family," explained the source.