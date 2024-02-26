Blake Lively Tells Avril Lavigne 'Dreams Really Do Come True' as She Shares Photo of Ryan Reynolds' Skater Boy Look

In Lively's Instagram Story, she had Avril Lavigne's hit tune "Sk8er Boi" playing in the background, and the 36-year-old even tagged the singer, 39, in the post, writing, "@avrillavigne dreams really do come true."

To add to his skater aesthetic, the Deadpool star, 47, rocked an orange beanie, sunglasses, a plaid coat, straight leg jeans and a pair of white Converse sneakers.