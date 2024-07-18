OK Magazine
'Beautiful' Blake Lively Praised for Going Makeup-Free in New Photo: 'You're Perfection'

blake lively pp
Source: mega
By:

Jul. 17 2024, Published 8:00 p.m. ET

Blake Lively looks good no matter what!

In a new photo, posted to Instagram on Wednesday, July 17, the actress, 36, stunned in a makeup-free look while promoting her brand Betty Buzz.

"INTRODUCING MOCKTAILS 🥳 Safe for all ages. They’re like soda if it was made of fresh fruits & garnishes. Or sparkling water if it was an everlasting gobstopper of flavor 🍋💛🧈 🍦🥤🍎🫚 Enjoy! :) 40% of on @amazon until the end of day TODAY 😘," she captioned a gorgeous photo of herself wearing a white tank top alongside the new products.

blakelively
Source: @blakelively/instagram

Blake Lively posted a makeup-free photo of herself via Instagram.

Of course, people loved seeing the blonde beauty in her natural element. One person wrote, "You look like you're 17 on summer break! You just couldn't be any cuter. The drinks look delicious. Scooting off to get some now! ❤️," while another said, "You look so beautiful with no make up! ❤️❤️❤️."

A third person added, "YUM! Also, you’re perfection girly! ❤️."

blakelively
Source: @blakelively/instagram

The star is married to Ryan Reynolds.

Even Lively's husband, Ryan Reynolds, got in on the action, posting a link to purchase the drinks on his Instagram Story, writing, "40 percent off."

"The drinks...not my wife," the actor, 47, quipped.

blakelively
Source: @blakelively/instagram

Blake Lively frequently flirts with her husband on social media.

The pair, who got married in 2012, frequently flirt with one another on social media.

The mom-of-four recently shared a photo of herself with the Deadpool star, with the caption: "Stop missing me on your press tour. Get out there and hustle boy."

"Which is girl code for don't you ever stop missing me for a second," the Gossip Girl alum quipped.

blakelively
Source: @blakelively/instagram

Blake Lively shares four kids with her husband.

The starlet previously explained how she and Reynolds make sure to put their relationship first.

"When Ryan and I got together, we made a rule not to work at the same time," she told friend Amber Tamblyn in February. "So that we could always prioritize our personal life."

"That takes working really hard when we're not," she continued. "Just like financial planning and sustaining that; it takes balance. I'm used to working hard and going and going and going and going and not stopping. Especially, Gossip Girl was six years of my life, and we were sometimes shooting three episodes at once."

