Blake Lively Gushes Over Husband Ryan Reynolds After Pal Hugh Jackman Shared Hunky Thirst Trap of the Actor: Photo
Blake Lively is still swooning over Ryan Reynolds!
On Tuesday, July 2, the Gossip Girl actress made a cheeky comment on actor Hugh Jackman’s Instagram post of her husband.
In the thirst trap photo, the father-of-four showed off his muscles in a tight white tank top as he pointed and looked at the camera.
“’You want me to put this away?’ — Ryan Reynolds, co-star, mouth breather, a------,” Jackman joked in the caption.
Lively — who tied the knot with Reynolds in 2012 — gushed, “My thirst has been trapped."
Reynolds also left a remark, saying, “This photo is from my private collection. How dare you?”
As OK! previously reported, Lively and Reynolds — who met in 2010 on the set of Green Lantern — frequently make cute quips about one another on social media.
In May, at the premiere of Reynolds’ movie IF, a reporter said they were jealous he gets to go home to his wife.
"[She’s] not a slouch, that’s for sure," he joked of Lively, whom he shares four children with.
While on the red carpet for the film, Reynolds expressed how his kids were super excited to be able to see the movie as it is rated PG.
"They love the trailers, and then they watch all those little thirty-second spots that you can YouTube. They're pretty obsessed with it," he revealed, noting that they are sometimes so entranced he has to remind them, "We're going to school right now. We're not watching the trailer. We're going to school."
The hunk, 47, also discussed how he is working on achieving a work-life balance especially after welcoming baby No. 4 in February 2023.
"My mission in life is to get home to be with my kids. It’s funny that I’m working with [IF costar] Steve Carell because years ago somebody said to me, ‘Oh, you’re a real Steve Carell,’ and I was like, ‘What does that mean? I love Steve Carell. What does that mean?’" he said.
"[They were] like, ‘Oh, he’s always just, as soon as he’s done [at] work, there’s no socializing. There’s a Steve-sized hole in the wall, and he’s on his way to his kids.’ That’s how I am," he confessed.
The loving couple share daughters James, 9, Inez, 7, and Betty, 4, as well as their youngest child, however, the stars have yet to reveal the gender or name of the tot.