Blake Lively Shares Pumping Photo After She Admits She's Missing 2023 Met Gala
Blake Lively gave fans a glimpse into her real plans on Monday, May 1, a.k.a. the 2023 Met Gala.
In a photo uploaded to the actress' Instagram Story, the 35-year-old wore a purple sweatshirt in the bathroom, writing, "First Monday in May."
This year, the Gossip Girl alum and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, will not be gracing the red carpet of the prestigious gala, as they couldn't make their schedules align.
When asked if she would be in attendance a few days prior, she replied, "You will not. But I will be watching."
"Thank you, that's very sweet. I'll be wearing that on my couch on Monday," she added after she was praised for her 2022 outfit.
Meanwhile, Lively's husband said because of his involvement with the English Football League, he's not able to be in New York City.
“I think we’re off to … we’ll be in the U.K.,” Reynolds told Access Hollywood on Sunday, April 30, when asked what he is up to on May 1. “We have Wrexham business to deal with.”
The pair, who got married in 2012, recently welcomed baby No. 4 in February, and though they have a lot on their plates, it seems like they're in a good spot.
The Deadpool star, 46, previously gushed about how his tots — Betty, 3, Inez, 6, and James, 8 — were preparing for another sibling.
"I'm very excited," he gushed. "We'd have to be. You know, you'd have to be a moron to do this four times if you didn't like it. It's gonna be nuts, but we're very excited. They're in. They love it. They're ready."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Though the couple are both in-demand actors, Reynolds shared how they make sure to be organized and home for the kids.
"I want my kids to have a pretty normal schedule. For many years when my wife Blake would shoot a film, I would not shoot a film and I would be with the kids and vice versa. So we would sort of trade-off. We never really worked at the same time. But always we were away. So the kids were away too," he said.