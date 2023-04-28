Blonde Bombshell! Blake Lively's Hottest Moments: Photos
Blake Lively looks better than ever after welcoming baby No. 4!
The star recently uploaded some stunning snaps of herself showing off her toned body not too long after giving birth to her tot. The hot mama, who is most well known for her role in Gossip Girl, shares her kids with famous actor Ryan Reynolds.
The pair met in 2010 and began dating in 2011, and then they secretly wed in 2012. The couple welcomed their fourth kid in February, which Lively announced via social media with a photo of herself without a baby bump! Additionally, the duo share daughters James, Inez and Betty, but the kids have never stopped the blonde beauty from serving absolute looks over the years.
Scroll through the gallery to see Lively's hottest snaps!
On Wednesday, April 26, Lively looked gorgeous in a colorful floral gown, a neon pink and yellow coat and some hot pink heels. Her blonde locks flowed in an effortlessly waved half-up, half-down style, which she paired with a perfectly pink pout. The A-list actress got all dressed up to celebrate at Barnard College with the Levy family.
"This is my new family now @serenalevy @slevydirect @sophie_levy congratulations on all you’ve done for @barnardcollege I loved celebrating you but I mostly loved having and excuse to wear neon and heels," she wrote along with the snap.
- Blake Lively Makes Fans Drool As She Shows Off Her Fit Figure In An Eye-Catching Dress: Photo
- Bad Blood? Ryan Reynolds Unfollows Taylor Swift's Ex Joe Alwyn After Having Dinner With The Pop Star & Blake Lively
- Blake Lively's Fitness Trainer Don Saladino Reveals Tips & Tricks On How He Gets His Clients Into Shape
The 35-year-old channeled her inner Serena van der Woodsen in posting a beautiful photo of herself in a tight magenta dress. The Sunday, April 23, upload left fans drooling over the her amazing figure.
"Looking like that is how she ended up with her most recent baby! #smokeshow," one user penned, while another joked, "Alexa play Gorgeous by Taylor Swift "you’re so gorgeous!'"
A third person said, "serving Serena van der Woodsen.. 😩🔥," while a fourth wrote, "Blake you hot af 🔥🤩."
At the beginning of April, just a few months after Lively gave birth to her child, she uploaded some killer bikini shots showing off her slim tummy. The The Age of Adaline actress wore a one-piece black suit with a large stomach cut out that highlighted her amazing post-pregnancy bod.
Additionally, Lively and Reynold's personal trainer, Don Saladino, exclusively told OK! the tips and tricks he uses to get clients into shape, which he surely used with the actress.
"There are no go-to moves. There's a movement screening that I put everyone through. I go hardcore with certain people — we'll go through hormone and blood panels, but we'll also look at digestion and lifestyle. What is their travel like? What movies are they shooting? What time zones are they going to be in? When I look at every actor, I think about what are they trying to create? It's understanding what we are trying to build. I'd had people come to me to get heavier, but I've had people come to me to lose weight and put on muscle," spilled the fitness guru.
In the same April 7 upload, which she captioned, "she sells seashells down by the seashore," Lively took a mirror selfie highlighting her toned tummy. The L.A. native wore some patterned flowy pants and a brown and cream printed bikini top as her skin glowed in the incredible mirror selfie.