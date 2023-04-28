Blonde Bombshell! Blake Lively's Hottest Moments: Photos

Blake Lively looks better than ever after welcoming baby No. 4!

The star recently uploaded some stunning snaps of herself showing off her toned body not too long after giving birth to her tot. The hot mama, who is most well known for her role in Gossip Girl, shares her kids with famous actor Ryan Reynolds.

The pair met in 2010 and began dating in 2011, and then they secretly wed in 2012. The couple welcomed their fourth kid in February, which Lively announced via social media with a photo of herself without a baby bump! Additionally, the duo share daughters James, Inez and Betty, but the kids have never stopped the blonde beauty from serving absolute looks over the years.