Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' Conversation at Time100 Gala Decoded by Lip Reader

According to lip reading expert Nicola Hickling, their intimate exchange began with the Deadpool actor telling his wife, “I should be there; I need to shine right now.”

He continued, “You need to understand what I am saying to you right now.”

Lively responded, “Kiss me one more time,” before the two pecked lips.

The actress then took the stage to deliver a speech about her mom, Willie Elain McAlpin, who was allegedly almost killed by a colleague before Lively was born.