Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Share Rare Glimpse of Son Olin, 3, in Sweet Comic-Con Family Moment

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Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds shared a sweet family moment at Comic-Con with their 3-year-old son, Olin. The couple, who have been married since 2012, share four children: James, 11, Inez, 9, Betty, 6, and their toddler son.

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Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Shared a Glimpse of Son Olin

Source: MEGA Ryan Reynolds FaceTimed Blake Lively and their son Olin from SDCC.

Reynolds, 49, surprised fans at the San Diego Comic-Con in disguise. He donned a full denim version of his Marvel character Deadpool’s suit as he mingled with the unsuspecting crowd and even posed for selfies with them. Even amid the fanfare, he took a moment to connect with his family by FaceTiming his wife from the venue. The Gossip Girl star shared a screenshot of the FaceTime call on her Instagram Story on July 26, showing the father-of-four in his Deadpool disguise, except for the mask, which he held in his hands.

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Source: @blakelively/Instagram Blake Lively shared a sweet glimpse of her and Ryan Reynolds' son, Olin, on Instagram.

The Proposal star could be seen wearing glasses and smiling at his wife and son in the photo. Lively, on the other hand, dressed down in a red, white, and blue striped shirt, as she snuggled in bed with Olin, who wore green striped pajamas. The Another Simple Favor star also made sure to block her son’s face in the picture with a bear emoji. “When you're reading a Captain America book,” the actress wrote in the caption. “And you get interrupted by a FaceTime from Dad,” she added.

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Ryan Reynolds Committed to His Deadpool Disguise at San Diego Comic-Con

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Source: MEGA Ryan Reynolds said he felt 'lucky' to mingle with fans at SDCC.

The Green Lantern star fully committed to keeping himself disguised at the San Diego Comic-Con 2026. He addressed the moment in an Instagram post on July 26, where he revealed his costume and shared footage of mingling freely with fans. “Yesterday, 10 years after the first film and exactly 2 years after Deadpool & Wolverine,” he began in the caption. “I felt so lucky to be on the #SDCC floor with everyone whose unapologetic devotion brings so much joy to this world,” he continued. “No handlers, no security, no ropes. WHAT A GIFT,” he added. His wife, too, seemingly approved of his actions as she shared the video with the caption, “My kind of LOL SURPRISE.”

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View this post on Instagram Source: @vancityreynolds/Instagram Ryan Reynolds shared glimpses of his denim Deadpool disguise at SDCC on Instagram.

Source: MEGA Ryan Reynolds confirmed that there will be another 'Deadpool' film in the future.