Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds May Face 'Tension' and 'Misunderstandings' in Their Relationship Next Year, Psychic Warns in Eerie Prediction

Source: MEGA A psychic believes Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds may face 'tension' next year.

"2026 brings subtle but important lessons for Ryan and Blake," the expert explained. "With Venus and Saturn highlighting the balance between personal ambitions and family life, small misalignments that were previously easy to overlook may become more pronounced. This isn’t about dramatic conflict, but about the quiet, underlying expectations that can accumulate over time." The astrologist stressed the importance of the stars slowing down, communicating openly and truly listening to each other’s evolving needs. "If they take the time to honor these shifts, they have the opportunity to grow stronger together, but ignoring these signals could lead to avoidable tension or misunderstandings," the expert said. "This year is less about breaking apart and more about learning how to realign their partnership for long-term harmony."

Source: MEGA Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have four kids.

Reynolds, a Sagittarius, reportedly has characteristics that contradict with his wife. "He embodies an adventurous, freedom-loving, and spontaneous spirit, always seeking exploration, unpredictability, and personal growth," the astrologist explained. "Blake, as a Virgo, is grounded and detail-oriented, valuing stability, routine, and careful planning. Together, their contrasting energies, his craving for freedom and novelty versus her need for structure and predictability, can create natural tension in how they approach life and their relationship."

These key differences may create friction in their relationship when it comes to their emotional needs. "Sagittarius values freedom and independence, sometimes struggling with emotional consistency. Virgo seeks reassurance and reliability, which Sagittarius may inadvertently fail to provide," the expert said. "Additionally, Virgo may overanalyze problems, creating tension, while Sagittarius prefers to move on quickly, potentially leaving issues unresolved."

Ryan Reynolds Is 'Angry' and 'Not the Same'

Source: MEGA Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have been married since 2012.

According to a September report, the Deadpool alum is struggling as Lively’s lawsuit persists. "He's angry. He's frustrated. He's not the same Ryan," a source close to the situation told Rob Shuter's #ShuterScoop. "That lawsuit flipped a switch," a second insider dished. "He's furious at Baldoni, furious at the press, and it’s bleeding into everything he does."

Source: MEGA Blake Lively is engaged in a messy lawsuit with Justin Baldoni.